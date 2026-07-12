BCFS Bangladesh Festival 2026

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About this event
From 11 am until 6 PM
Bangladesh Night Ft. Souls NOT included
Free admission for children under the age of 13
From 11 am until Closing
Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included
Free admission for children under the age of 13
From 11 am until Closing
Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included
Valid student ID required during admission
From 11 am until Closing
Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included
Free admission for children under the age of 13
From 11 am until Closing
Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included
Meet and greet/photos/ autographs and light snacks with the legendary band.
Free admission for children under the age of 13
$
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