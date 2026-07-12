Two colorful kites fly above a silhouetted cityscape against a bright green background with radiating lines.
Bangladesh Canada Friendship Society

Hosted by

Bangladesh Canada Friendship Society

About this event

BCFS Bangladesh Festival 2026

66 Otter Lake Ct

Halifax, NS B3S 1L9, Canada

General Admission
$5

From 11 am until 6 PM

Bangladesh Night Ft. Souls NOT included

Free admission for children under the age of 13

All Inclusive - Early Bird
$35
Available until Aug 18

From 11 am until Closing

Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included

Free admission for children under the age of 13

Student
$30

From 11 am until Closing

Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included

Valid student ID required during admission

All Inclusive
$40

From 11 am until Closing

Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included

Free admission for children under the age of 13

VIP
$75

From 11 am until Closing

Bangladesh Night ft, Souls included

Meet and greet/photos/ autographs and light snacks with the legendary band.

Free admission for children under the age of 13

Add a donation for Bangladesh Canada Friendship Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!