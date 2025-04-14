Bangtan Ball | In the Soop 2025

Please note that transportation to and from camp is NOT included in your In The Soop ticket. Purchasers of this ticket agree that it is their own responsibility to organize their transportation to and from camp.





The following is included in your In The Soop ticket: a bunk in a shared cabin (with your friends and/or soon-to-be friends), meals & snacks (including breakfast, lunch, and dinner), activities, and a welcome gift from Bangtan Ball.



*HST is included in the ticket price