Catholic School of Evangelization / École catholique d'évangélisation

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Catholic School of Evangelization / École catholique d'évangélisation

About this event

CSE Annual Banquet 2026

289 Dussault Ave

Winnipeg, MB R2J 1N5, Canada

Table of Eight
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Include 8 single seats. $120 of the table of eight price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.

Single Seat - Adult
$55

Individual ticket for adults 18 and older. $20 of the single seat adult price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt. If purchasing more than 7 tickets select the table sponsor option below. Clergy may contact us for a complimentary ticket.

Single Seat - Kids and Teens
$35

Individual ticket for kids and teens 17 and under. $10 of the single seat adult price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.(kids under 2 years old eat free. Add a Single Ticket - Infant below)

Single Seat - Infant
Free

Children under 2 eat free.Please add a ticket if you will be bringing an infant.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze sponsorship includes 1 individual seat. The organization names of the bronze sponsor will be included on the program guide and on the screen if requested.$465 of the bronze sponsor price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver sponsorship includes 1 individual seat. The organization name of the silver sponsors will be included on the program and on the screen if requested in the notes. $965 of the silver sponsor price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Gold sponsorship includes 1 individual seat. The organization name of the silver sponsors will be included on the program and on the screen if requested in the notes. $1965 of the gold sponsor price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.

Add a donation for Catholic School of Evangelization / École catholique d'évangélisation

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