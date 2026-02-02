CSE Annual Banquet 2026

About this event
Include 8 single seats. $120 of the table of eight price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.
Individual ticket for adults 18 and older. $20 of the single seat adult price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt. If purchasing more than 7 tickets select the table sponsor option below. Clergy may contact us for a complimentary ticket.
Individual ticket for kids and teens 17 and under. $10 of the single seat adult price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.(kids under 2 years old eat free. Add a Single Ticket - Infant below)
Children under 2 eat free.Please add a ticket if you will be bringing an infant.
Bronze sponsorship includes 1 individual seat. The organization names of the bronze sponsor will be included on the program guide and on the screen if requested.$465 of the bronze sponsor price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.
Silver sponsorship includes 1 individual seat. The organization name of the silver sponsors will be included on the program and on the screen if requested in the notes. $965 of the silver sponsor price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.
Gold sponsorship includes 1 individual seat. The organization name of the silver sponsors will be included on the program and on the screen if requested in the notes. $1965 of the gold sponsor price is eligible for a charitable donation receipt.
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