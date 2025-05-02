Boreal Banquet - May 2nd 2025

🍽️ Multi‑course gourmet dinner at the Château Frontenac 🥂 Welcome cocktail or glass of sparkling wine upon arrival 🍷 Red and/or white wine served during the meal 🎶 Exclusive live performances: • Jazz Quartet from Université Laval to open the evening • Live set by rapper KJT, featuring his biggest hits and an improvised freestyle with audience interaction 💎 Access to the benefit auction – unique lots in support of Équiterre 💚 Charitable‑donation tax receipt (where eligible)
Regular Sale 36 years+ | Taxes Included
$265.65
VIP Ticket | Taxes Included
$355.65
🍽️ Multi‑course gourmet dinner at the Château Frontenac, served at an exclusive VIP table 🥂 VIP‑only cocktail reception from 6:00 p.m. – intimate atmosphere, high‑end networking, and attentive service 🍸 Premium selection of spirits available throughout the evening 🎶 Exclusive live performances: • Jazz Quartet from Université Laval • Live set by rapper KJT, featuring his biggest hits and an improvised freestyle with the audience 💎 Access to the prestige benefit auction – exclusive lots in support of Équiterre 💚 Charitable‑donation tax receipt (where eligible)
Table for 8 | Taxes Included
$2,125.28
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
VIP Table | Taxes Included
$4,705.18
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Add a donation for Jeunes Philanthropes Du Québec
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!