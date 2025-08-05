Wellness Wags Assistance Dogs Society

Bark-B-Q Fundraiser at Burnside Brewing

21 Frazee Ave

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1Z4, Canada

Burger
$8

Classic beef patty on a soft bun!

Beyond Meat Burger
$8

A Meatless Burger, Vegetarian Option!

Hot Dog
$5

Large Hot Dogs, Street Meat Style!

Add Cheese
$1

Available for Burgers or Hot Dogs if you wish!

Dog's Dog
$2

A hot dog - hold the bun!
A treat for your pup!

Raffle Ticket (1 for $3)
$3

Raffle Winners will be announced LIVE at 3:30 pm on the day of the event, as well on our social media pages. Be sure to keep your ticket stubs and watch our socials to see you are the winner! Contact us to claim your prize within 48 hours, or we will re-draw!

Socials linked here: www.wellnesswags.ca/linktree

Raffle Tickets (4 for $10)
$10

Raffle Tickets (10 for $20)
$20

Puppy Raiser Manual (PRE-SALE PRICING!)
$25

Have a puppy, getting a puppy, or know someone who is? Purchase our puppy raiser manual (100+ pages) to be on the right foot for raising your next puppy! Use all of our tips and tricks to help you raise and train your puppy into a dream!


These puppy raiser manuals will be emailed via PDF in early September!

Pet Portraits
Free

Suggested donation: $20


Professional Pet Photos available from 11am - 2pm!

Photos will be shared after the event using a linked folder. Please remember what time of day you had your photo taken, as we will sort them by the hour so you can find your shots more easily!

  1. Add session(s) to your cart
  2. “Pay what you Can” by entering a $ value into the "Add a donation to Wellness Wags" at the end of the form.
  3. Bring your emailed receipt to the ticket table to pick up a photo voucher to bring to the photo station!
  4. Wait in line or head over whenever you see the photographer is available!


Ask The Trainer
Free

Suggested donation: $20.


Struggling with your dog’s behaviour, or want some advice for a future puppy? Let us help get you on the right track! It’s the perfect opportunity to get your questions answered with personalized tips, learn more about positive reinforcement training, and support our future assistance dogs!

If you need more training support, use your raffle tickets to win the 1 hour in-home training session!


  1. Add session(s) to your cart
  2. “Pay what you Can” by entering a $ value into the "Add a donation to Wellness Wags" at the end of the form.
  3. Bring your receipt to the ticket table to pick up a table sign (which will signal the trainer over to your table!)
  4. In the order the requests are received, the trainer will come right to you for a 10-minute chat.
Add a donation for Wellness Wags Assistance Dogs Society

$

