Bark-B-Q Fundraiser at Burnside Brewing

Hosted by
About this event
Classic beef patty on a soft bun!
A Meatless Burger, Vegetarian Option!
Large Hot Dogs, Street Meat Style!
Available for Burgers or Hot Dogs if you wish!
A hot dog - hold the bun!
A treat for your pup!
Raffle Winners will be announced LIVE at 3:30 pm on the day of the event, as well on our social media pages. Be sure to keep your ticket stubs and watch our socials to see you are the winner! Contact us to claim your prize within 48 hours, or we will re-draw!
Socials linked here: www.wellnesswags.ca/linktree
Raffle Winners will be announced LIVE at 3:30 pm on the day of the event, as well on our social media pages. Be sure to keep your ticket stubs and watch our socials to see you are the winner! Contact us to claim your prize within 48 hours, or we will re-draw!
Socials linked here: www.wellnesswags.ca/linktree
Raffle Winners will be announced LIVE at 3:30 pm on the day of the event, as well on our social media pages. Be sure to keep your ticket stubs and watch our socials to see you are the winner! Contact us to claim your prize within 48 hours, or we will re-draw!
Socials linked here: www.wellnesswags.ca/linktree
Have a puppy, getting a puppy, or know someone who is? Purchase our puppy raiser manual (100+ pages) to be on the right foot for raising your next puppy! Use all of our tips and tricks to help you raise and train your puppy into a dream!
These puppy raiser manuals will be emailed via PDF in early September!
Suggested donation: $20
Professional Pet Photos available from 11am - 2pm!
Photos will be shared after the event using a linked folder. Please remember what time of day you had your photo taken, as we will sort them by the hour so you can find your shots more easily!
Suggested donation: $20.
Struggling with your dog’s behaviour, or want some advice for a future puppy? Let us help get you on the right track! It’s the perfect opportunity to get your questions answered with personalized tips, learn more about positive reinforcement training, and support our future assistance dogs!
If you need more training support, use your raffle tickets to win the 1 hour in-home training session!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!