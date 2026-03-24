About this event
5 à 7 Batimatech
9 juin 2026 5 h 00 à 7 h 00 + 5 à 7
Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities
405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau.101, Montréal Québec
The stated price includes all applicable taxes.
65,23 $ - QST 3,26$ - GST 6,51$ = 75$
5 à 7 Batimatech
9 juin 2026 5 h 00 à 7 h 00 + 5 à 7
Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities
405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec
The stated price includes all applicable taxes.
86,97 $ + QST 4,35$ + GST 8,68$ = 100$
5 à 7 Batimatech
9 juin 2026 5 h 00 à 7 h 00 + 5 à 7
Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities
405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec
The stated price includes all applicable taxes.
86,97 $ + QST 4,35$ + GST 8,68$ = 100$
$
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