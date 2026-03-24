Batimatech

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Batimatech

About this event

Batimatech 9 juin 2026

405 Av. Ogilvy

Montréal, QC H3N 1M3, Canada

Spécial 1 Admission (taxes included)
$75
Available until May 2

5 à 7 Batimatech

9 juin 2026 5 h 00  à 7 h 00 + 5 à 7


Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities

  • Networking 5@7
  • Around 200 participants

405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau.101, Montréal Québec


The stated price includes all applicable taxes.

65,23 $ - QST 3,26$ - GST 6,51$ = 75$


Standard Admission (taxes included)
$100

5 à 7 Batimatech


9 juin 2026 5 h 00  à 7 h 00 + 5 à 7


Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities

  • Networking 5@7
  • Around 200 participants

405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec


The stated price includes all applicable taxes.

86,97 $ + QST 4,35$ + GST 8,68$ = 100$

2 for 1 spécial admission (taxes included)
$100
Available until May 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

5 à 7 Batimatech


9 juin 2026 5 h 00  à 7 h 00 + 5 à 7


Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities

  • Networking 5@7
  • Around 200 participants

405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec


The stated price includes all applicable taxes.

86,97 $ + QST 4,35$ + GST 8,68$ = 100$

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