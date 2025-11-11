Battle of the North: Leafs vs. Sens Raffle DEC. 27th
COUNT ME IN!
$5
Want to boost your odds?
📸 DOUBLE your tickets! Fill out a Project Plaid placard, write a note of encouragement for kids and families, snap a selfie holding it, and send it to [insert email].
🎤 TRIPLE your tickets! Record a short “Message of Hope” (30 seconds or less) for Pathstone’s upcoming Hope Line, an initiative that will share uplifting messages with youth and families reaching out for help.
🩵 5X your tickets! Submit a Client Story or share a personal experience of how Pathstone has made an impact — whether as a staff member, volunteer, or supporter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!