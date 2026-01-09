Hosted by

Burlington Soccer Club

About this event

Bayhawks BU13 - Silent Auction

COBS Bread Breadbasket and Bread for a Month
$30

Starting bid

Let them eat bread! Enjoy a basket filled with fresh product and a coupon for bread for a month. (Value $200)

PC Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to everyday essentials or a little indulgence with a President’s Choice $50.00 gift card! Perfect for groceries, household items, or last-minute convenience buys — a practical prize everyone loves.

Kaneff Golf Package, Golf Cart Rental, and Prepaid Visa
$100

Starting bid

($500 value)

A round of play for a foursome at Century Pines Golf Club.

Also includes a $50 gift card - valid at the drinks cart (or anywhere else)!

Forge FC Tickets for Four
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) Club Level tickets to a Canadian Premier League regular season match of your choice!
(Value $275)

Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon (10yrs)
$25

Starting bid

($75 value)

Live life like a modern-day bootlegger! This is a rich, flavourful American whiskey made in Kentucky aged in charred oak barrels.

Ryobi One 18V Leaf Blower item
Ryobi One 18V Leaf Blower
$50

Starting bid

This year's resolution: a tidy yard. Well, one can hope. But a compact 18V leaf blower can certainly help! ($150 value)

Spoil Your Dog Kit item
Spoil Your Dog Kit
$50

Starting bid

Treat your pup to this irresistible bundle packed with premium chews, tasty treats, durable toys, and even a fresh car air freshener!($300 value)


  • Sherpa Essential dog carrier (22lbs, 10.5" x 18")
  • Pet Center Inc. Bully Stick small x8
  • Treatly Collagen Chews 31ea x5
  • Canine Naturals Hide Free Peanut Butter Flavor Sticks 400g
  • GoDog Chew Toy x2
  • Treatly Beef Cheeks 62g
  • Benebone Fishbone Jack Salmon Flavor
  • Refresh Your Car Odor Elimination Vanilla Shore Air Freshener
Bulldogs Game Tickets and Touques
$25

Starting bid

Go Dogs Go! Dominate game day and show your support all season!
($60 value)

  • 2025-2026 Brantford Bulldogs ticket voucher two tickets to a home game  
  • X2 Bulldogs Touques
RedBull F1 Celebration Bundle
$25

Starting bid

We've updated this package with some great RedBull Racing gear!

  • Bottega Pink Gold Prosecco
  • RedBull Racing backpack
  • RedBull Racing snapback cap
  • RedBull Racing waterbottle
  • RedBull Racing Interior Detailer Wipes
  • RedBull Racing Air Fresheners x2

Rep your favourite F1 team with branded apparel -- and celebrate the next win with a bottle of Proseco ($120 value)

Cineplex 2 Adult Movie Passes and Popcorn item
Cineplex 2 Adult Movie Passes and Popcorn
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night out at the movies. Babysitting not included. ($40 value)

Summer Chill Starter Kit item
Summer Chill Starter Kit
$25

Starting bid

Yes, you too can tailgate a grassroots soccer game -- or simply elevate your summer with this fun-packed Summer Chill Kit. ($80 value)

  • Coleman Cooler
  • Coors Light Bluetooth Speaker
  • Coors Light Basketball
  • Coors Light Raptors Socks
  • Refresh Your Car Odor Elimination Teakwood Cabin Air Freshener
  • Vizzy Hard Selter sunglasses x2
Armor All Large Car Care Kit item
Armor All Large Car Care Kit
$25

Starting bid

Give your car a showroom-worthy glow with this ArmorAll car care bundle! ($70 value)

  • ArmorAll Sunset Glow Air Freshener
  • ArmorAll Extreme Tire Shine
  • ArmorAll Tire Foam
  • ArmorAll Detailing Kit
  • ArmorAll Wash Pad
  • ArmorAll Microfiber Buffing Towel
  • ArmorAll 5 Pack Cleaning Wipes (15 Wipes)
  • Refresh Your Car Odor Elimination Apple Valley Air Freshener
  • Refresh Your Car Odor Elimination Smoldering SpiceAir Freshener
Hock-Eh Supporter Kit item
Hock-Eh Supporter Kit
$25

Starting bid

Show your support and stay warm this winter. ($150 value)

  • Molson St.Pats Touque
  • Molson Branded Vintage NHL Hockey Anorak
  • LCBO Gift Card 25$
Honeywell Smart Colour Thermostat item
Honeywell Smart Colour Thermostat
$50

Starting bid

Modernize your home with an intelligent thermostat! It won't make toast, but will make it toasty! *zing! ($220 value)

  • WiFi connectivity
  • Custom colour display
  • Heat/Cool auto-change
  • Scheduling
  • Intelligent alerts
Batteries Included™ Energizer Battery Pack item
Batteries Included™ Energizer Battery Pack
$25

Starting bid

Power ALL of the things!
($90 value)

  • 56 AA batteries
  • 12 AAA batteries
  • 4 C batteries
  • 4 D batteries
  • Energizer 2025 lithium
  • Energizer watch\electronic batteries
Fire Alarm Pack item
Fire Alarm Pack
$25

Starting bid

Safety first, second, and third. ($125 value)

  • 9V6 energizer max batteries
  • Fire alert smoke alarm 2 pack
  • Fire alert smoke alarm 1 pack
  • Fire alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarm 1 pack
Basket of 8 Wines (1) item
Basket of 8 Wines (1)
$50

Starting bid

($160 value)

  • Jackson Triggs Reserve Pinot Grigio:
  • Hidden Bench Chardonnay Unfiltered
  • Anciano No. 7 Tempranillo
  • Jackson Triggs Cabernet Light
  • Yellow Tail Bubbles Sparkling Rosé
  • Bench 2023 Pinot Noir
  • Jacob's Creek Shiraz
  • Henry of Pelham Baco Noir


Basket of 8 Wines (2) item
Basket of 8 Wines (2)
$50

Starting bid

($150 value)

  • Raposeira Reserva 2016 Bruto
  • Barolo 2021 Rosa del Olmo
  • Trapiche 2023 Malbec Reserve
  • Casillero del Diablo Reserva 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Casillero del Diablo 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Sutherland 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Kittling Ridge White Zinfandel
  • Folonari 2024 Pinot Grigio
Tommy Gun's Barbershop $50 Gift Certificate (1)
$20

Starting bid

Show up to practice looking like a legend with a haircut and style from a leading local barbershop!


Gift certificate valid at either of Tommy Gun's two Burlington locations. ($50 value)

Tommy Gun's Barbershop $50 Gift Certificate (2)
$20

Starting bid

Show up to practice looking like a legend with a haircut and style from a leading local barbershop!


Gift certificate valid at either of Tommy Gun's two Burlington locations. ($50 value)

Mystery Box item
Mystery Box
$20

Starting bid

(valued at $130)
Hint: look good, feel good, and have some fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!