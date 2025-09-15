Bazaar for Education 2025 - Vendors

This ticket reserves one vendor spot inside the ICC gymnasium at the Bazaar. Each spot includes 1 table and 2 chairs.

✅ Vendors are welcome to showcase their products and services to the community.

⚠️ Please note: No additional equipment, amenities, or accommodations will be provided. Vendors are responsible for bringing any extra display materials or setup items.

🚫 Prohibited items: Haram food, beverages, or products, as well as items such as the Eye of Fatima, shisha, statues, figurines, or any other items not in line with Islamic values.