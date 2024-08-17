BATTLE OF THE BREWS

AN AFTERNOON OF BEER TASTING, FOOD TRUCKS & MUSIC





AUGUST 17, 2024





The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and 93.7 JR Country are hosting the 6th Annual Battle of the Brews on Saturday August 17 at Surrey City Hall Plaza from 1-5pm (doors open at 12:30). This fun charity event will offer attendees a great afternoon of craft beer tasting, food trucks and live music from JR Country artist Tony Stevens!





Attendees will get the chance to help choose their favourite beers and all proceeds from the event will help fund Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

- Admission ticket includes ALL your beer samples and a souvenir tasting mug! No annoying beer tokens needed.

- Bringing empty refillable water bottles is encouraged. There is a free water refill station on site.

- Food trucks are extra, but there will be light complimentary snacks available.

- There will be a 50/50 draw, raffle and donations accepted on site by card or cash.





https://surreyfirefighters.com/battle-of-the-brews/





Beverage Partners

Backcountry Brewing Barnside Brewing Dead Frog

Driftwood Brewing Five Roads Brewing Four Winds

Granville Island Brewery Hoyne Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Locality Brewing Mariner Moody Ales

Parallel 49 Red Truck Beer Company Russell Brewing

Stanley Park Trading Post Wayback Brewing

White Rock Beach Beer More breweries to be announced!





Plus, Nude Beverages will also be on site.





Food Trucks

The Mad Greek

Taste of Heaven Gourmet Sausages

Cheez²

Crema Ice Cream





VIP Tickets Include:

Front of the line entry

VIP Area access

Unique craft beers, unavailable to GA ticket holders in VIP area

Snacks and food

FAQ:

Are children allowed at the event?

-Children under 2 are allowed into the event.

Are dogs allowed at the event

-We love dogs as much as you do, but sorry no dogs allowed.

Is the event rain or shine?

-Yes, the event will be held in both sun or rain.



What is included in the ticket price?

-Entry to the event, souvenir tasting mug, and all beer samples.

Will there be water available at the site?

-Yes, we will have water stations available at the event. Please bring a reusable water bottle.

Is there parking on site?

-There is underground pay parking at the venue but we strongly encourage you to get a ride to the event or take transit. The venue is located right beside the Surrey Central Station.

Are there in and out privileges?

-There are no in and out privileges, but don't worry because the event has everything you need.



