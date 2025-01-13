Big Brothers Big Sisters Bingo 2025 presented by Harrison Pensa Business Law

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area
$
Single Seat Reservation
$30
Your ticket is for admission and a surprise welcome gift. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
Your ticket is for admission and a surprise welcome gift. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
2 Seats Together
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
With this option, you'll ensure you are seated together and receive a surprise welcome gift.
Your tickets are for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
With this option, you'll ensure you are seated together and receive a surprise welcome gift.
Your tickets are for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
Table of 4
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
By purchasing as a group, you'll ensure you are seated together at a reserved table and receive a surprise welcome gift.
Your tickets are for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
By purchasing as a group, you'll ensure you are seated together at a reserved table and receive a surprise welcome gift.
Your tickets are for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
Table of 6
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
By purchasing as a group, you'll ensure you are seated together at a reserved table and receive a surprise welcome gift.
Your tickets are for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
By purchasing as a group, you'll ensure you are seated together at a reserved table and receive a surprise welcome gift.
Your tickets are for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
Reduced entry option
$5
It is our goal to ensure this event is as accessible as possible. If the entry fee of $25 is beyond your budget, there is a $5 option available, no questions asked.
Your ticket is for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
It is our goal to ensure this event is as accessible as possible. If the entry fee of $25 is beyond your budget, there is a $5 option available, no questions asked.
Your ticket is for admission only. Bingo cards will be sold at the event for $25 per person for 9 games or $5 per person for 1 game.
Cash bar and bottomless popcorn at the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!