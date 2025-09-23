BBBSCW - Room Bookings

All damage must be reported to BBBSCW staff immediately. Renter is expected to cover the cost of all repairs, replacement and extra cleaning required by the rental. A $250 damage deposit (credit card) is required and will be refunded within two (2) business days, upon BBBSCW final inspection of the rented area(s)
This room offers a great space for one to one, tutoring, counselling or whatever the need may be for that da
**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.
This small yet relaxing room provides a quiet element to enjoy large comfy, Muskoka chairs whether you are reading, coloring, hanging out.. etc. enjoy it in this quaint piece of the cottage.
This room offers a spacious environment to have corporate meetings, team gathering.. the list goes on and a large displays for the viewing needs of all those in attendance.
This gives you a comfy and quiet place that brings out a very subtle expression of nature, while bring a bit of a techy feel with the tv and game console that is available for use.
This room offers a wide variety of games, seated activities, while allowing you to display and exercise your creative ability.
This gives you access to the kitchen - use of the stove, fridge and dish / hand washing station.
Renting the full Bhive gives you the space of every room the Bhive has to offer, However, please be aware of the clean up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!