BBBSCW - Room Bookings

$250

All damage must be reported to BBBSCW staff immediately. Renter is expected to cover the cost of all repairs, replacement and extra cleaning required by the rental. A $250 damage deposit (credit card) is required and will be refunded within two (2) business days, upon BBBSCW final inspection of the rented area(s)

The Bee Room (Copy)
$40

This room offers a great space for one to one, tutoring, counselling or whatever the need may be for that da

**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

The Cottage Room
$40

This small yet relaxing room provides a quiet element to enjoy large comfy, Muskoka chairs whether you are reading, coloring, hanging out.. etc. enjoy it in this quaint piece of the cottage.


**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

The Big Room
$75

This room offers a spacious environment to have corporate meetings, team gathering.. the list goes on and a large displays for the viewing needs of all those in attendance.


**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

The Greenhouse Room
$50

This gives you a comfy and quiet place that brings out a very subtle expression of nature, while bring a bit of a techy feel with the tv and game console that is available for use.


**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

The 519 Room
$50

This room offers a wide variety of games, seated activities, while allowing you to display and exercise your creative ability.


**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

The Kitchen
$75

This gives you access to the kitchen - use of the stove, fridge and dish / hand washing station.


**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

The Full Bhive
$150

Renting the full Bhive gives you the space of every room the Bhive has to offer, However, please be aware of the clean up.


**Pricing provided is for a full day-5hr max. where room availability allows.

