Victoria Grizzlies Help Fill A Dream Night 2024

Cheer on the Victoria Grizzlies as they take on the Nanaimo Clippers on March 9 at the Q Centre!





Join us as these two Island teams battle it out.





Help Fill A Dream is pleased to announce that $5 from every ticket purchased through our site goes directly to making Dreams come true for Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands kids. We want you to be part of the fun.





We promise a night of fun with a 50/50, special jersey auction, chuck-a-puck / bounce-a- bus, and who knows what else.





Game starts at 6:00 pm with doors opening at 5:00 pm.

Thank you.

















