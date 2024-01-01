14th Annual Kids' Health Links Foundation Fundraiser at Brampton Golf Club

Join us at the Brampton Golf Club on 'Common Grounds' to support Upopolis peer-to-peer connections based on lived experiences. Through our Common Grounds programming, we connect youth with their peers, therapeutic and skill-building activities, and a facilitator between 20-25 years of age with lived experience moderated by child life specialists. The Upopolis team has facilitated Common Grounds for grief, scoliosis, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, cerebral palsy, and oncology. Later this year, we will begin Common Grounds programming for siblings and youth of adult patients.





Let's tee off for a brighter future, where every young individual feels supported and empowered to thrive. See you on the greens!





8:00 am: Registration

9:30 am: Shotgun Start

3:00 pm: Networking & Cocktails

4:30 pm: Dinner, Raffle Prize Draws, Silent Auction & Golf Prizes

6:45 pm: Event Ends



