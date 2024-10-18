Draw of two cases of 12 bottles of exceptional wines!

This draw includes two prizes: two cases of 12 bottles of exceptional wines, the first, worth $5,000, the second, worth $3,000, they are composed of great wines, carefully chosen by a consultant... just for you!
This draw includes two prizes: two cases of 12 bottles of exceptional wines, the first, worth $5,000, the second, worth $3,000, they are composed of great wines, carefully chosen by a consultant... just for you!
Add a donation for École Peter Hall / Peter Hall School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!