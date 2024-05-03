Logo
NURSING SOCIETY ANNUAL GALA 2024 - MOONLIGHT MASQUERADE 🌙✨

St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, 201 Riverside Dr W, Windsor, ON N9A 5K4, Canada

Click more details to read more!Nursing Society is proud to announce our Annual Nursing Gala: Moonlight Masquerade ✨🌙 !


✨ Early bird tickets will be sold for $60.00 until April 6th at MIDNIGHT!

✨Regular tickets will be sold for $70.00 until April 26th at 11:00pm. 


Join us on Friday, May 3rd at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts for a magical evening filled with networking, student & faculty awards, dinner, raffle prizes, and music. Doors open at 5pm!


Each ticket includes a 4 course meal, 2 raffle tickets, unlimited 360 photo booth & an after party ticket to Ariius for those 19+. 


Select a seating option based on the seating chart and availability provided! This website works better on desktop to view table availability.

When you get to checkout, Zeffy will ask you for a 15% contribution. You can select other and type in '0' to skip this contribution.


‼️The gala is open to everyone not just Nursing students! 


⚠️*Must be 19+ and provide valid government issued ID to receive ticket into after party and purchase alcoholic beverages at the cash bar*


We look forward to an amazing evening and to seeing everyone there!

