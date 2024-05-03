NURSING SOCIETY ANNUAL GALA 2024 - MOONLIGHT MASQUERADE 🌙✨

Click more details to read more! Nursing Society is proud to announce our Annual Nursing Gala: Moonlight Masquerade ✨🌙 !





✨ Early bird tickets will be sold for $60.00 until April 6th at MIDNIGHT!

✨Regular tickets will be sold for $70.00 until April 26th at 11:00pm.





Join us on Friday, May 3rd at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts for a magical evening filled with networking, student & faculty awards, dinner, raffle prizes, and music. Doors open at 5pm!





Each ticket includes a 4 course meal, 2 raffle tickets, unlimited 360 photo booth & an after party ticket to Ariius for those 19+.





Select a seating option based on the seating chart and availability provided! This website works better on desktop to view table availability.

When you get to checkout, Zeffy will ask you for a 15% contribution. You can select other and type in '0' to skip this contribution.





‼️The gala is open to everyone not just Nursing students!





⚠️*Must be 19+ and provide valid government issued ID to receive ticket into after party and purchase alcoholic beverages at the cash bar*





We look forward to an amazing evening and to seeing everyone there!