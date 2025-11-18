BCArabic School 2025-2026 School year term 1

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Vancouver, BC V5P 3X7, Canada
Term 1 additional Child(ren) tuition fee
School books for all year. (Two terms) $100 per student
Sponsor a student @ $25 / month for 12months = $300 pays tuition fees for 1 term.
Donate towards our school library so we can purchase more storie.
Reading challenge is a 30 days school campaign to encourage students to read at the end of our campaign all students finish the campaign receive a medallion. the cost of each medallion is $7.
ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم. تكلفة الجوائز 600$. نحن بحاجة الى 12 متبرع كل واحد يتبرع ب 50$ لتغطية قيمة الجوائز. التبرعات 100% معفاة من الضريبة
ساهم في دعم مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات. تكلفة الجوائز 600$. نحن بحاجة الى 12 متبرع كل واحد يتبرع ب 50$ لتغطية قيمة الجوائز. التبرعات 100% معفاة من الضريبة
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!