Bc Arabic School Foundation

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Bc Arabic School Foundation

About this event

BCArabic School 2025-2026 School year term 1

6470 Victoria Dr

Vancouver, BC V5P 3X7, Canada

General admission (Additional Student(s)) item
General admission (Additional Student(s))
$250

Term 1 additional Child(ren) tuition fee

School books item
School books
$100

School books for all year. (Two terms) $100 per student

Sponsor a student item
Sponsor a student
$25

Sponsor a student @ $25 / month for 12months = $300 pays tuition fees for 1 term.

Support the School Library item
Support the School Library
$25

Donate towards our school library so we can purchase more storie.

Donate towards reading challenge medals item
Donate towards reading challenge medals
$10

Reading challenge is a 30 days school campaign to encourage students to read at the end of our campaign all students finish the campaign receive a medallion. the cost of each medallion is $7.

ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم item
ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم
$25

ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم. تكلفة الجوائز 600$. نحن بحاجة الى 12 متبرع كل واحد يتبرع ب 50$ لتغطية قيمة الجوائز. التبرعات 100% معفاة من الضريبة

مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات item
مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات
$25

ساهم في دعم مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات. تكلفة الجوائز 600$. نحن بحاجة الى 12 متبرع كل واحد يتبرع ب 50$ لتغطية قيمة الجوائز. التبرعات 100% معفاة من الضريبة

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!