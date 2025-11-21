Bc Arabic School Foundation

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Bc Arabic School Foundation

About this event

BCArabic School 2025-2026 School year term2

6470 Victoria Dr

Vancouver, BC V5P 3X7, Canada

General admission term 2 (1st Student) item
General admission term 2 (1st Student)
$300

Term 2 First Child tuition fee

General admission (Additional Student(s)) item
General admission (Additional Student(s))
$250

Term 2 additional Child(ren) tuition fee

School books (required for new students only) item
School books (required for new students only)
$100

Required for new students only. School books for all year. (Two terms) $100 per student.

Sponsor a student -ساهم في كفالة طالب item
Sponsor a student -ساهم في كفالة طالب
$25

Sponsor a student @ $25 / month for 12months = $300 pays tuition fees for 1 term.

ادعم مكتبة المدرسة لشراء قصص جديد item
ادعم مكتبة المدرسة لشراء قصص جديد
$25

Donate towards our school library so we can purchase more storie.

ادعم برنامج تحدي القراءة -ساهم في شراء الميداليات للطلاب item
ادعم برنامج تحدي القراءة -ساهم في شراء الميداليات للطلاب
$10

Reading challenge is a 30 days school campaign to encourage students to read at the end of our campaign all students finish the campaign receive a medallion. the cost of each medallion is $7.

ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم item
ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم
$25

ساهم في دعم مسابقة القرآن الكريم. تكلفة الجوائز 600$. نحن بحاجة الى 12 متبرع كل واحد يتبرع ب 50$ لتغطية قيمة الجوائز. التبرعات 100% معفاة من الضريبة

مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات item
مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات
$25

ساهم في دعم مسابقة تهجئة الكلمات. تكلفة الجوائز 600$. نحن بحاجة الى 12 متبرع كل واحد يتبرع ب 50$ لتغطية قيمة الجوائز. التبرعات 100% معفاة من الضريبة

Add a donation for Bc Arabic School Foundation

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