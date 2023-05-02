End of year concert Share the Warmth

École Honoré-Mercier 1935 Bd Desmarchais

Montréal, QC H4E 2B9

Free ticket
Free
Concert tickets are free, as we want all parents to be able to share the success of their child. You can also choose to make a donation in addition to the free ticket. All donations help cover the fee of renting the concert hall and go to support the music program.
Free ticket + $2 donation
$2
Your donation helps cover the fee for renting the concert hall.
Free ticket + $10 donation
$10
Your donation helps cover the fee of renting the concert hall and supports the music program.
Free ticket + $20 donation
$20
Your 20$ donation helps cover the fee of renting the concert hall and supports the music program, helping us keep the program accessible to all students
Free ticket + $30 donation
$30
Your donation helps cover the fee of renting the concert hall and supports the music program, helping us keep the program accessible to all students

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!