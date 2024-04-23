MCRC On the Green Sponsorship Form 2024

Includes premier placement of logo on advertisements and tournament websites, company branding at registration booth, company tent and engagement opportunity at 1 hole, 2 individual posts on social media to highlight the executive sponsorship, advertising opportunity in swag bag, logo/name recognition on all event promotional materials, sponsorship recognition and advertising opportunity in golf program, media spotlight with MCRC (TV/radio)
Includes premier placement of logo on advertisements and tournament websites, company branding at registration booth, company tent and engagement opportunity at 1 hole, 2 individual posts on social media to highlight the executive sponsorship, advertising opportunity in swag bag, logo/name recognition on all event promotional materials, sponsorship recognition and advertising opportunity in golf program, media spotlight with MCRC (TV/radio)
Diamond Sponsor - Hole in One
$3,000
Includes: 2nd tier placement of logo on advertisements and tournament website, company signage and sponsorship of Hole in One contest, Opportunity for a display and your staff at the contest hole, company logo displayed in golf carts, 1 individual social media post to highlight sponsorship, advertising opportunity in swag bag, sponsorship recognition and advertising opportunity in golf program
Includes: 2nd tier placement of logo on advertisements and tournament website, company signage and sponsorship of Hole in One contest, Opportunity for a display and your staff at the contest hole, company logo displayed in golf carts, 1 individual social media post to highlight sponsorship, advertising opportunity in swag bag, sponsorship recognition and advertising opportunity in golf program
Gold Sponsor - Games and Prizes
$2,000
Includes: 2nd tier placement of logo on advertisements and tournament website, 1 individual social media post to highlight sponsorship, company signage at all holes with games, opportunity for company to host a game at one hole, option to include promotional item for golfers in cart, social media to highlight sponsorship, advertising opportunity in swag bag, sponsorship recognition in golf program
Includes: 2nd tier placement of logo on advertisements and tournament website, 1 individual social media post to highlight sponsorship, company signage at all holes with games, opportunity for company to host a game at one hole, option to include promotional item for golfers in cart, social media to highlight sponsorship, advertising opportunity in swag bag, sponsorship recognition in golf program
Prize Sponsor
$1,000
Your sponsorship will contribute to the purchase of raffle prizes for the day of golf. Your business logo or name will be displayed on the raffle table and in the Golf Program.
Your sponsorship will contribute to the purchase of raffle prizes for the day of golf. Your business logo or name will be displayed on the raffle table and in the Golf Program.
Foursome Photos by PhotoWorks Hole
$1,000
Your sponsorship will support professional foursome photos for golfers by PhotoWorks. Each Foursome will receive a keepsake printed team photo and digital copy with your business logo.
Your sponsorship will support professional foursome photos for golfers by PhotoWorks. Each Foursome will receive a keepsake printed team photo and digital copy with your business logo.
Exclusive Hole
$500
Your business can set up a tent and information table at one of the holes for the day of golf, interact with golfers, hand out freebies or host a game with prizes.
Your business can set up a tent and information table at one of the holes for the day of golf, interact with golfers, hand out freebies or host a game with prizes.
Snacks on the Green Sponsor
$250
Your business can set up an information table at MCRC's Snacks On the Green tent where free snacks for golfers will be handed out by a volunteer. You can also interact with golfers throughout the day to promote your business.
Your business can set up an information table at MCRC's Snacks On the Green tent where free snacks for golfers will be handed out by a volunteer. You can also interact with golfers throughout the day to promote your business.
Host a Hole Sign
$175
Your business logo or name will be printed in colour on 20x20 poster board and placed at one of the holes and your logo or name will be printed in the golf program.
Your business logo or name will be printed in colour on 20x20 poster board and placed at one of the holes and your logo or name will be printed in the golf program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!