FROSH 3 Man

Hey everyone, it’s your favourite passENGers (I hardly know her) here! Get ready for the rowdiest, most obnoxious, and most LEGEND-wait for it-DARY Coord Social yet! Yes, you read that right, THE LORAX SPEAKS FOR THE FROSHIES is proud to present that the annual ENG 3 MAN IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!





📅 Date: July 31, 2024

⏰ Time: 8 PM

🏠 Location: afe ampus





You might have heard a rumour of a game with little to no rules that involves large dice and bEvErAGeS. Roll the dice and get a certain number of beverages. Does the number on the dice correspond to the number of bevies? Definitely not. Is there the possibility of forming alliances? 100% yes. When in doubt, ALWAYS BET ON DOUBLES! Are you confused? Me too :)





Round up your besties to make your team and join us in a feral night of debauchery, shenanigans and chanting! (plz don’t break any tables we’re begging you). Bring as many +1s as you’d like because WE ARE ALL BEST FRIENDS, WE ARE ALL BEST FRIENDS SAY WHAT!





Fill out this Google Form to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEQxsb60Dxj93350BHBiJGsubcoO_UuWoZi6lIcgY-N1D9SA/viewform?usp=sharing





TICKET PRICES

Coords: $25

Non-Coords: $30

Non-Alcoholic Ticket: $15





ACCESSIBILITY

Drinking: (Gluten Free and non-alcoholic options are available)

Sweat Level:

Noise Level:

Food: No food at this event!

Mobility: 🚶‍♂️There are stairs to enter Cafe Campus and a second floor as well.

Dress Code: Casual, but don’t forget your reusable cup (and speedies)!