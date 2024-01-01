The Philippine Madrigal Singers in Toronto for UPAAT Members

UPAAT Presents The Madrigal Singers in Greater Toronto Area





Come join us for a magical evening with The Madrigal Singers at Eden United Church in the Greater Toronto Area! Get ready to be serenaded by their enchanting voices in a beautiful setting. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the beauty of live music in a special atmosphere. Mark your calendars and spread the word!





Produced by Philippine FACES Inc. in cooperation with University of the Philippines Alumni Association in Toronto for the benefit of charitable organizations:

MCBN Foundation and MUSIKA Children's Chorus



