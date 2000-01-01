Braiding Clinic & PPG Fun Day

Join us at Wild Rose Farms for a thrilling day of braiding and Prince Phillip Games (PPG) on April 20th starting at 10 am! Whether you're a seasoned equestrian or new to the equestrian world, this clinic offers something for everyone.





Learn the art of braiding horses from experienced professionals, perfecting your skills to give your horse that extra flair in the ring. After mastering braiding techniques, dive into the excitement of the Prince Phillip Games, a series of exhilarating mounted games that test your teamwork, agility, and horsemanship.





Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your equestrian skills and create lasting memories with your equine companions.





Mark your calendars and join us for a day of education, camaraderie, and fun at Wild Rose Farms!