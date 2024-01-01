Logo
Resource Movement National Member gathering 2024

Toronto, ON, Canada

Registration is now open for RM's 2024 National Member Gathering!


EACH TICKET INCLUDES:

  • Access to all sessions (Friday evening, Saturday all day, Sunday morning)
  • 6 full meals (Dinner Fri & Sat, Breakfast and Lunch Sat & Sun)
  • Snacks through each day
  • Childcare


SESSIONS WILL INCLUDE:

  • Dinner & social events on Friday and Saturday evenings
  • Panel discussions featuring grassroots movement leaders
  • Trainings on key skills for supporting social movements as a person with class privilege (protests, campaigns, fundraising, etc)
  • Strategy sessions to help shape Resource Movement's next priorities (theory of Change, movement partnerships, campaign strategies, etc)
  • Caucus sessions to connect in supportive spaces among folks with shared identities (BIPOC, sick/disabled, parents, etc)
  • ...and more!
