Golf 2023 - Dinner Cocktail Registration (1)





Vanguard Foundation's 2023 Golf Tournament will be held to raise funds for the Vanguard student bursary program. More than 50 Vanguard families benefit from the bursary program each year and we estimate the needs to be more than $80,000 per year to help cover the costs of tuition fees, transportation and the purchase of books and school materials.





Your help is greatly appreciated in supporting school perseverance for students with learning disabilities. Your generous donations will ensure that students with learning disabilities from underprivileged families receive the education they need to succeed and develop their full potential.





Looking forward to seeing you on September 18th at the Kanawaki Golf Club !



























Nicole de Flandre

Directrice | Director