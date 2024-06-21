Fri Jun 21 2024 Donnelly Escape Room

Welcome to the returning Donnelly Escape Room!





We are running June through the end of October, with time slots at 4:30PM, 6:00PM, and 7:30PM.





Tickets are $25 per person, with a minimum of two people per time slot.





To purchase, select one deposit for your desired time (good for two tickets) and as many more tickets as you would like.





Bookings can be made here, by e-mailing [email protected], or calling 519-227-0756.





If you are looking for a date or time not listed, please get in touch with us and we can see what we can do!





All bookings are subject to staff/volunteer availability.





Good luck!



