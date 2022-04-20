Critter Club Week 4: Wild Woodpeckers (April 20 2022)

Photo: Critter Club Meeting November 2021

Do you know any children who are captivated by creatures? Hungry for hummingbirds? Bananas about bees? Wild over woodpeckers? Or dead set on diving into the world of ducks? SPES is running our THIRD Critter Club Series! Critter Club offers young minds a place to grow their curiosity, meet other like-minded children, and have fun!



Clubbers, age 9-13**, will meet once a week, over four weeks starting February 2nd, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. over Zoom and will be offered an optional exciting activity to do on their own! Activities will be based around sustainable living and learning how to protect our precious wildlife. Participants will have a chance to share and showcase their individual activities the following week.



This sign-up page is for April 20 Week 4: Wild Woodpeckers

Ever wondered what’s up with Woodpeckers? How do they manage to peck such large holes in trees without getting dizzy? And why do all the pecking in the first place? Come find answers to these questions and more as we delve into the world of these charismatic woodland creatures. Learn about the different species of woodpeckers found in Stanley Park and what makes each of them unique



The club is open to new participants and children who have attended previous series. Participants can sign up for the whole series (VIP pass) or just join for one or two sessions. If Wednesday mornings are not suitable and you have a small group interested, let us know and we can figure out a time that works during or afterschool! Email us to inquire further at [email protected]



Welcome, group sharing, short solo activity, learning sessions from SPES, and an introduction to an optional activity for after the club!

**We welcome youth outside the suggested age range (younger participants should be accompanied by an adult to help with tech support) but programming will be designed for 9–13 year-olds. Parental guidance for younger children is advised.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Fees for this program are based on a sliding scale, to keep them accessible to more people - you choose what you can afford!





This program will take place on Zoom. Only one ticket required per household.

We gratefully acknowledge that the land on which we gather and help steward is the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation, and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nation. Since time immemorial, Coast Salish peoples have lived reciprocally with the land, harvesting and cultivating foods and medicines and practicing ceremony. The abundance of these lands and waters, which enables us to live, work, and play here today, is a result of the past and on-going stewardship and advocacy of the Coast Salish peoples.