eventClosed

2024 Healing Hearts Afternoon Tea Fundraiser

221 10 Ave SE #120

Calgary, AB T2G 0V9, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

Pay it Forward Tickets
CA$85
Support our community by gifting someone a chance to enjoy an exquisite afternoon tea experience! If you can’t attend, consider purchasing a Pay It Forward ticket, allowing someone else to indulge in a delightful afternoon with a mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage, along with delicious food catered by Fork & Farm. Guests will enjoy interactive activities and hear from our inspiring keynote speaker, Aditi Loveridge. Your generosity ensures that everyone can participate in this uplifting event!
Individual Ticket
CA$85
Enjoy an exquisite afternoon tea with a mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage, tea, and coffee, accompanied by delicious food catered by Fork & Farm. Enjoy interactive activities and hear from our inspiring keynote speaker, Aditi Loveridge.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing