Be Embraced's Christmas Auction

304 W Cordova St #203, Vancouver, BC V6B, Canada

Elvis Pink Cadillac Collectable item
Elvis Pink Cadillac Collectable
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous


It is made of metal with some plastic pieces

Doors, hood and trunk all open

1955 Pink Cadillac

Replica of Elvis Presley's car.

6-Life coaching sessions item
$360

Starting bid

Dontated by: Pati Silva www.aquasenda.com

Deep Dive – 6-Session Engagement

Actual Value ($800)

In-person/online


Feel truly heard, gain clarity, and unlock your full potential with coaching designed to support you—whether you're navigating a career transition, managing life’s challenges, or seeking deeper personal growth.

We meet twice a month over three months, blending virtual and in-person sessions. When possible, we take our sessions outdoors, harnessing the power of nature and meaningful connection to help you step into your best self.

Rescue Slippers item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous


(Value $25)


Women's portable foldable ballet flats.


It is the season for high heel parties which by the end of the night you are the happiness lady knowing you have your foldable slippers with you.

1hr Online Energy Medicine Session item
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Carla Van Voorst

[email protected]


online


Energy Medicine is a gentle and effective therapy that helps re-align the body’s energy systems so they can function as nature intended. Daily stress can disrupt the body’s natural communication pathways, leading to physical, emotional, or mental imbalances.

By restoring these energetic connections, the body’s own healing mechanisms can work at their best—supporting prevention, improving well-being, and accelerating recovery. Energy Medicine can stand alone or enhance any health-care approach.

The body is a dynamic network of energy pathways, meridians, consciousness, and physical function. Practices like Applied Kinesiology, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Psychology show how restoring balance in these systems creates meaningful change.

Each person has a unique energetic pattern. Energy work simply activates and supports the body’s innate healing ability—the same natural intelligence that repairs a cut or heals a sprained ankle.

n* by Nutrilite™ Wellness Warrior – Immunity Gummies item
$33

Starting bid

Donated by Anne-Lise Grigor Local Business Owner.


Contact:

https://www.amway.ca/en_CA/myshop/WestCoastSolutions


Our n* by Nutrilite™ Wellness Warrior gummies are made with a blend of Vitamin C – an antioxidant that supports immunity, zinc – a trace element needed to support your immune system, and elderberry – a herb that provides antioxidants. Plus, they’re vegetarian-friendly without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

3 Nordic Holiday Cards item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Shay Carr

Owner & Designer at Beau Home Boutique

Handcrafted Home Decor


www.beauhomeboutique.com


The cards can be offered as a package (set of 3) Actual Value $14


Beau Home Boutique specializes in eco-friendly, handcrafted home decor. We offer a range of sustainable home products from greeting cards, tea towels, candles, mugs, pillowcases and tote bags. Beau Home Boutique's art style blends trending art and influences from West Coast living. With a passion for patterns and a love for simple color palettes, the designer, Shay crafts pieces that adds personality and character to any home!

Release (Holiday) Stress & Reclaim Calm item
$77

Starting bid

Donated by: Jonalyn Greene www.truehealingpotential.com


Certified BodyIntuitive Practitioner


online


Experience two powerful BodyIntuitive Energy Resets — the grounding Earth Reset to restore your energy reserves and soothe digestion, and the Water Reset to rejuvenate your system, ease overwhelm, and renew hormonal and emotional balance. Includes a supportive check-in one week later to help you integrate the shifts and stay accountable to your healing journey.

Mind Movies Platinum Creation Kit item
$50

Starting bid

Donated By:

Be Come Authentic Life Coaching 778-392-5263


Value ($136)


The Mind Movies Platinum Creation Kit is a ‘next generation’ transformational visualization tool that allows you to create a short, 3-minute ‘video vision board’ of your perfect life - a ‘Mind Movie’. Your Mind Movie is filled with powerful affirmations, beautiful images, motivating video clips, and uplifting music! It’s super simple to make and by watching it for just 3 minutes a day, you’re 'reprogramming' your subconscious mind to bring your ideal life to reality.

Fizz + Nutrition Consult item
Fizz + Nutrition Consult
$85

Starting bid

Donated by: Ali Chernoff

https://www.instagram.com/nutritionunique/


Fizz Box plus 20 minute wellness consult. Value ($168)


I help women 40–60 reclaim their energy, confidence, and well-being through perimenopause and menopause. As a Registered Dietitian and Gut Health Expert who has supported hundreds of women, I know this:

❌ You don’t have to suffer.
❌ You don’t have to fear food.
❌ You don’t have to do it alone.

With evidence-based nutrition and a “No Bad Foods” approach, I help women heal their gut, reduce symptoms, and feel like themselves again. I also mentor women who want to build financial independence through an online wellness business.

What I’m Known For:
• Gut & Hormone Health
• Perimenopause/Menopause Nutrition
• “No Bad Foods” Coaching
• Dog Nutrition
• Mentoring Women in Online Wellness

If you want to feel better in your body or explore a wellness income path, I’m here to support you.

Ali J. Chernoff (she/her), BSc. RD & Author

Exercise Ball item
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous


(Value $40)


The advantages of combining Pilates and an exercise ball include enhanced core strength, improved balance and posture, increased muscle activation and flexibility, and a low-impact, versatile workout that can be adapted for beginners and advanced users.

30 minute Intuitive Reading item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Hannah Grossmith

[email protected]


(Value $65) Certified self-worth and dating coach


Online


Receive guidance around your:

•Love Life

•Relationships 

•Abundance 

•Career

•Health

And much more! 

If there isn’t a specific area in your life that you’re currently seeking guidance around you can also receive a general reading.

How it works:

-Choose 1 area of your life you’re currently seeking guidance around.

-3 Oracle cards will be pulled for you.

-Each card will offer deeper insight into the chosen area of your life.

-Discover what your current challenges are, learning opportunities, your souls’ advice on what you should do and what could be in store for you this coming year!


*Disclaimer* this is not a psychic reading and will not tell your future.

This reading is intended to provide intuitive guidance, deeper clarity and valuable insight into any area of your life.

Murder Mystery Party item
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous


(Value $20)


A murder mystery party for Christmas is a brilliant idea because it provides interactive and memorable entertainment, encourages social bonding and team-building, offers a unique twist on traditional holiday parties, and allows guests to engage in creative role-playing.

3 Holiday Animal Cards item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Shay Carr

www.beauhomeboutique.com



Owner & Designer at Beau Home Boutique

Handcrafted Home Decor


The cards can be offered as a package (set of 3) Actual value $14


Beau Home Boutique specializes in eco-friendly, handcrafted home decor. We offer a range of sustainable home products from greeting cards, tea towels, candles, mugs, pillowcases and tote bags. Beau Home Boutique's art style blends trending art and influences from West Coast living. With a passion for patterns and a love for simple color palettes, the designer, Shay crafts pieces that adds personality and character to any home!

