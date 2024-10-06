Courtepointe Québec - 2024 Salon

Since 2004, Courtepointe Québec has been inviting the public and all those who love quilts and textile arts to a provincial exhibit to celebrate not only the artists but also their passion for shapes, colors, harmony, and refinement in making the works presented.





The 2024 Salon will be held from October 3 to 6, 2024. It will take place for the first time at Espace St-Hyacinthe, in the Sollio pavilion (namely La Coop). The Board of Directors of Courtepointe Quebec, the Committee dedicated to the Salon and volunteers will be ready to welcome you, with your friends and family in the beautiful region of Montérégie.





Buy your ticket in presale until September 15 and take advantage of the $15 rate for members. Tickets on sale at the door will be $20 for non-members.





The ticket is valid for one day only, either October 3, 4, 5 or 5, 2024.





The "Passport" ticket is valid for the duration of the Show.





The ticket is non-refundable.





The Zeffy platform does not charge any fees for ticket sales. A voluntary contribution is requested at the time of payment. Select "Other" if you want to enter $0.