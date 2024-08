Suicide Prevention Middlesex-London presents...





Trivia Goes Retro - 80s & 90s Night





Join us for a fun-filled fundraiser hosted by Noah Tall Trivia Co.

Register your team (up to 4 people) and prepare to test your knowledge of the decades!

While supporting our charity, you & your team will have a chance to win one of our event prizes.





All proceeds will go to Suicide Prevention Middlesex-London.