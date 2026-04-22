Hosted by

Fondation MSBM Foundation Inc.

About this event

Beading, Sharing and Heritage

340 Provencher Blvd

Winnipeg, MB R2H 0G7, Canada

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Beading Kit
$15

Beading material to complete a small project

Beading Friend
Free

Don't know how to bead? Ask for a helper!

General Admission + Beading Kit
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, and includes beading material to complete a small project.

General Admission + Beading Kit + Beading Friend
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, and includes beading material to complete a small project. If you don't know how to bead, you will get a helper!

Beading Kit Only - I will not be attending the event!
$15

If you'd like to purchase a beading kit but can't come to the event, you can pick up your kit as of June 1st at Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum's temporary location (219 Provencher Boulevard) during their regular business hours.

Add a donation for Fondation MSBM Foundation Inc.

$

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