Beading, Sharing and Heritage

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Beading material to complete a small project
Don't know how to bead? Ask for a helper!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, and includes beading material to complete a small project.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, and includes beading material to complete a small project. If you don't know how to bead, you will get a helper!
If you'd like to purchase a beading kit but can't come to the event, you can pick up your kit as of June 1st at Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum's temporary location (219 Provencher Boulevard) during their regular business hours.
$
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