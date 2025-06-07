BMCA Golf Social Tickets

5 tickets for the 50/50 draw. Must be onsite to win.
5 tickets for the 50/50 draw. Must be onsite to win.
50/50 Tickets (12)
$20
12 tickets for the 50/50 draw. Must be onsite to win.
12 tickets for the 50/50 draw. Must be onsite to win.
BMCA Bonus Play Card
$10
Add extra fun to your round with our BMCA Bonus Play Card, giving you access to:
🎯 Closest to the Line – Hole #9
🕵️ Guess the Number of Golf Balls
🏌️ Beat the Real Estate Pro – Hole #7
🔁 Mulligan (because we all need a do-over sometimes!)
Add extra fun to your round with our BMCA Bonus Play Card, giving you access to:
🎯 Closest to the Line – Hole #9
🕵️ Guess the Number of Golf Balls
🏌️ Beat the Real Estate Pro – Hole #7
🔁 Mulligan (because we all need a do-over sometimes!)
Become a BMCA Member
$20
Test
$1
Only to test phone
Only to test phone
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!