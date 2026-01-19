Fellowship of Alberta Bears

Bearacchus 2026 - SlumBear Party

16415 83 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T5R 3V8, Canada

VIB: Very Important Bear
$100

The ultimate Bearacchus experience. This all-access pass includes entry to all Bearacchus 2026 events, plus exclusive VIB perks and priority access throughout the weekend. Perfect for bears who want it all—no choosing, no missing out. Includes VIB exclusive swag, limited to first 50 tickets sold.

Friday, May 15 - SlumBear Party
$30

Kick off Bearacchus with a laid-back, high-energy social night. Expect music, mingling, drag bingo, a vendor market, and games as the bears come together to start the weekend strong. Casual, fun, and full of community vibes.

Satruday, May 16 - Wet N' Wild Bear Swim
$30

Make a splash with the bears! This daytime pool party is all about relaxed fun, playful energy, and cooling off together before the big night. Swimwear encouraged, body positivity guaranteed.

Saturday, May 16 - Let's All Go to Bearacchus
$40

The main event. Big beats, bold lighting, and a packed dance floor as Bearacchus goes full throttle. Dress up, let loose, and dance the night away with bears from across the region.

