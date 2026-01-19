Bearacchus 2026 - SlumBear Party

Hosted by
About this event
The ultimate Bearacchus experience. This all-access pass includes entry to all Bearacchus 2026 events, plus exclusive VIB perks and priority access throughout the weekend. Perfect for bears who want it all—no choosing, no missing out. Includes VIB exclusive swag, limited to first 50 tickets sold.
Kick off Bearacchus with a laid-back, high-energy social night. Expect music, mingling, drag bingo, a vendor market, and games as the bears come together to start the weekend strong. Casual, fun, and full of community vibes.
Make a splash with the bears! This daytime pool party is all about relaxed fun, playful energy, and cooling off together before the big night. Swimwear encouraged, body positivity guaranteed.
The main event. Big beats, bold lighting, and a packed dance floor as Bearacchus goes full throttle. Dress up, let loose, and dance the night away with bears from across the region.
