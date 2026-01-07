Beat the Winter Blues

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Leave the 'Winter Blues' behind and 'Spring Forward' by planning your next get-away to somewhere warm and sunny with your $200 Gift Voucher. Bon Voyage!
Donated by: Stonetown Travel Ltd.
Stewart Grant, Owner - St. Mary's, ON
stonetravel.com
Starting bid
Air Fryer with dual zones - use different times/temperatures for each zone. Remove the divider and it changes from 2 zones into one Megazone (7 quart). Contains Two 3.5 qt. baskets, and One 7qt. basket.
6 programmable cooking functions. $200 Value
Anonymous Corporate Donation, Stratford, ON.
Starting bid
Take in a great musical concert of your choice with this Gift Certificate. Your choice of 2 concert tickets for either, April 11, 2026 or for May 2, 2026. Gift Certificate redeemable at SSO office, details on certificate.
$120 Value
Donated by: Stratford Symphony Orchestra
David Murray, SSO Office Manager.
Starting bid
Two stunning brand new 500 pc puzzles in keepsake boxes. These would make a great gift! Puzzling is a great activity at any time of year!
Value $60
Anonymous donor
Starting bid
Theatre at it's Best -Two tickets to a performance during the 2026 season. Please see certificate on how to redeem at the Festival Box Office. $175 Value
Donated by: Stratford Festival Theatre, Stratford, ON.
Colleen White, Charitable Tickets Coordinator.
stratfordfestival.ca
Starting bid
Large Heavy Duty cooler bag by Stormtech that has a removable tray. Two mesh outside compartments (elasticized) with large zippered compartment on outside front of bag. It even comes with it's own icepack. Sturdy gray plastic inside (hard) lining. AND if that wasn't enough, it comes with a separate cooler bag that holds up to 12 cans of liquid. Large bag has adjustable shoulder strap, small bag has 2 carry handles. Both coolers have zippered lids.
$150 Value
Donated by: Kathryn Peach
Starting bid
Two $25 Gift Cards to LCBO AND $10 Gift Card to Joe Fresh/Zehrs, Stratford
Box of 10 Puzzels (put together once) to while away those cold winter nights - perhaps enjoy a glass of bubbley!
(Combined) Total Value $70
GC-Donated by Ruth Stock, GC-Donated by Wade Phibbs
GC Donated by Joe Fresh/Zehrs, Puzzles-Anonymous
Starting bid
Beautiful green/black/grey and red tartan blanket. Inspired from William Shakespeare's Macbeth. 70% wool, 30% mixed fibres. Bordered by lovely fringe.
$100 Value
Donated by: MacLeods Scottish Shop (Rob & Carolyn MacLeod) [email protected] AND
Co-operators Financial Investment (Peter Maranger)
Peter Maranger - [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy some of Ontario's finest musical talent at the 4th annual "A Stratford Christmas" on Saturday, December 19th, 2026 at 2PM. Location, Stratford Festival Theatre.
Donated by: SACC. Approx. $120 + Value
Tickets will be arranged by Ron Dodson, Co Chair of SACC for lucky winner!
Starting bid
Enjoy Spring with a Gift Pk. of chocolates and beautiful spring mug from Chocolate Barr's AND
Snack or dine at Brch & Wyn, Stratford, ON with their $40 Gift Card.
Combined Total: $85 Value
Donated by: Chocolate Barr's Candies, Stratford
Donated by: Brch & Wyn, Downie St. Street, ON
Starting bid
A) Instant Pot from Due Nova (multi use pressure cooker) 10 Settings (broth/soup, meat/stew, beans/chili, slow cooker, Saute, rice, porridge, steam, yogurt, pressure cooker.
B) Conair Fabric Steamer, 1100 Watts, great for travel
Both Items used once. (Total New $150) $75 Value
Donated by: Carole Aitken
Starting bid
Three brand new 1000 piece puzzles with iconic Canadian pastimes by artist Douglas Laird. Hockey and tobogganing! It doesn't get more Canadian than that!
Value $70
Anonymous donor
Starting bid
See outstanding professional theatre by Canadian Artists. Pass is redeemable for Two Tickets to any mainstage production at Blyth Theatre during 2026 season.
Please see accompanying letter for details on how to redeem. $110 Value
Donated by: Blyth Festival, Blyth, ON.
Nathanya Field, Box Office Manager
Starting bid
Take yourself out to shop for vegetables, meat, gifts or enjoy a lovely treat with coffee OR have a full course meal. You can do this with these 2 Gift Cards to The Wild Hog Country Market. Combined Total Value: $125
Donated by: The Wild Hog Country Market - GC for $25
Donated by: Marilyn Smith - GC to The Wild Hog for $100
Starting bid
Everything you need for your next trip. Beautiful set in Navy (Marine Blue). Hard shell cases with 3 mesh zippered compartments in both pieces, Extra zippered space behind the 3 mesh compartments, expander section, locks & spinner wheels. Medium & Carry on sizes.
$ 250 Value
Donated by: Samsonite, Meagan Stewardson,
Customer Service Manager - [email protected]
Starting bid
Treat yourself at Bradshaw's with a $50 Gift Card, AND
A fantastic 48 pc. box of asst'd mint smoothies from
Rhéo Thompson Candies.
Combined Total Value: $100
Donated by: Bradshaws, Stratford, ON
bradshawscanada.com
Donated by: Rhéo Thompson Candies, Stratford, ON
Lindsay McLeod, Owner--rheothompson.com
Starting bid
Three stories of the adventures of reporter Percy Pierpont and his sidekick Hogey Truffles as they travel the globe in a series of capers. Author and chorister, James Colbeck's books have found a place in the hearts of kids and adults far and wide. Family, friendship, commitment, patience and diversity all poignantly explored. Each book has been personally signed by the Author. $70 Value
Donated by: James Colbeck
Starting bid
Everything you need in snacks for your next Party, or indulge yourself. Hard carry container also included from NO FRILLS, Stratford. AND
$25 Gift Card at Food Basics Grocery, Stratford.
Combined Total: $70 Value
Donated by: Jess & Craig's, NO FRILLS, Stratford
Jessica & Craig Posthumus
Donated by: Food Basics, Stratford (Steve, Manager)
Starting bid
Concert Ukulele also includes, soft zippered case, electronic tuner, chord chart and 4 picks.
Strum away at your rock star's tune or a Bach favourite if your the lucky one to take home this Ukulele AND
Two gift cards from Long & McQuade that you can set up for Music Lessons or other purchases. Beginner or Advanced or anywhere in between, this is a great chance to find out what you like. Combined Total; $154 Value
Donated by: Leslie Harrison
Donated by: Long & McQuade, Steve Irwin, Manager
long-mcquade.com
Starting bid
Enjoy your next meal out with this $50 Gift Certificate to Romeos Corner Café, 584 Ontario St. Stratford, ON.
AND dine out with your $25 Gift Certificate from Demetre's Family Eatery, 1100 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON.
Combined Total: $75 Value
Donated by: Bev Wilhelm (Romeo's Corner Cafe)
Donated by: Demetre's Family Eatery,1100 Ontario Street.
Demetre & Leah Carangounis
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!