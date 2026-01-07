Stratford Concert Choir Association Inc

Hosted by

Stratford Concert Choir Association Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Beat the Winter Blues

$200 Gift Voucher item
$200 Gift Voucher item
$200 Gift Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Leave the 'Winter Blues' behind and 'Spring Forward' by planning your next get-away to somewhere warm and sunny with your $200 Gift Voucher. Bon Voyage!

Donated by: Stonetown Travel Ltd.

Stewart Grant, Owner - St. Mary's, ON

stonetravel.com

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer item
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer item
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer item
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer
$40

Starting bid

Air Fryer with dual zones - use different times/temperatures for each zone. Remove the divider and it changes from 2 zones into one Megazone (7 quart). Contains Two 3.5 qt. baskets, and One 7qt. basket.

6 programmable cooking functions. $200 Value

Anonymous Corporate Donation, Stratford, ON.

Stratford Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
Stratford Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
Stratford Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Take in a great musical concert of your choice with this Gift Certificate. Your choice of 2 concert tickets for either, April 11, 2026 or for May 2, 2026. Gift Certificate redeemable at SSO office, details on certificate.

$120 Value

Donated by: Stratford Symphony Orchestra

David Murray, SSO Office Manager.

Rifle Paper Co puzzles item
Rifle Paper Co puzzles item
Rifle Paper Co puzzles
$25

Starting bid

Two stunning brand new 500 pc puzzles in keepsake boxes. These would make a great gift! Puzzling is a great activity at any time of year!

Value $60

Anonymous donor

Stratford Festival Ticket Voucher for 2 Tickets item
Stratford Festival Ticket Voucher for 2 Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Theatre at it's Best -Two tickets to a performance during the 2026 season. Please see certificate on how to redeem at the Festival Box Office. $175 Value

Donated by: Stratford Festival Theatre, Stratford, ON.

Colleen White, Charitable Tickets Coordinator.

stratfordfestival.ca

CAMPING/FISHING Anyone - 2 Cooler Bags from Stormtech item
CAMPING/FISHING Anyone - 2 Cooler Bags from Stormtech item
CAMPING/FISHING Anyone - 2 Cooler Bags from Stormtech
$50

Starting bid

Large Heavy Duty cooler bag by Stormtech that has a removable tray. Two mesh outside compartments (elasticized) with large zippered compartment on outside front of bag. It even comes with it's own icepack. Sturdy gray plastic inside (hard) lining. AND if that wasn't enough, it comes with a separate cooler bag that holds up to 12 cans of liquid. Large bag has adjustable shoulder strap, small bag has 2 carry handles. Both coolers have zippered lids.

$150 Value

Donated by: Kathryn Peach

2 - LCBO Gift Cards AND Gift Card Joe Fresh with Puzzles item
2 - LCBO Gift Cards AND Gift Card Joe Fresh with Puzzles item
2 - LCBO Gift Cards AND Gift Card Joe Fresh with Puzzles item
2 - LCBO Gift Cards AND Gift Card Joe Fresh with Puzzles
$30

Starting bid

Two $25 Gift Cards to LCBO AND $10 Gift Card to Joe Fresh/Zehrs, Stratford

Box of 10 Puzzels (put together once) to while away those cold winter nights - perhaps enjoy a glass of bubbley!

(Combined) Total Value $70

GC-Donated by Ruth Stock, GC-Donated by Wade Phibbs

GC Donated by Joe Fresh/Zehrs, Puzzles-Anonymous

Witches' Blood Tartan by Ingles Buchan of Scotland item
Witches' Blood Tartan by Ingles Buchan of Scotland item
Witches' Blood Tartan by Ingles Buchan of Scotland
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful green/black/grey and red tartan blanket. Inspired from William Shakespeare's Macbeth. 70% wool, 30% mixed fibres. Bordered by lovely fringe.

$100 Value

Donated by: MacLeods Scottish Shop (Rob & Carolyn MacLeod) [email protected] AND

Co-operators Financial Investment (Peter Maranger)

Peter Maranger - [email protected]

A Stratford Christmas - Two Tickets - December 19, 2026 item
A Stratford Christmas - Two Tickets - December 19, 2026 item
A Stratford Christmas - Two Tickets - December 19, 2026
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy some of Ontario's finest musical talent at the 4th annual "A Stratford Christmas" on Saturday, December 19th, 2026 at 2PM. Location, Stratford Festival Theatre.

Donated by: SACC. Approx. $120 + Value

Tickets will be arranged by Ron Dodson, Co Chair of SACC for lucky winner!

Chocolate Barr's & $40 Gift Card from Brch & Wyn item
Chocolate Barr's & $40 Gift Card from Brch & Wyn item
Chocolate Barr's & $40 Gift Card from Brch & Wyn item
Chocolate Barr's & $40 Gift Card from Brch & Wyn
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy Spring with a Gift Pk. of chocolates and beautiful spring mug from Chocolate Barr's AND

Snack or dine at Brch & Wyn, Stratford, ON with their $40 Gift Card.

Combined Total: $85 Value

Donated by: Chocolate Barr's Candies, Stratford

Donated by: Brch & Wyn, Downie St. Street, ON

Pressure Cooker & Hand/Travel Steamer item
Pressure Cooker & Hand/Travel Steamer item
Pressure Cooker & Hand/Travel Steamer item
Pressure Cooker & Hand/Travel Steamer
$35

Starting bid

A) Instant Pot from Due Nova (multi use pressure cooker) 10 Settings (broth/soup, meat/stew, beans/chili, slow cooker, Saute, rice, porridge, steam, yogurt, pressure cooker.

B) Conair Fabric Steamer, 1100 Watts, great for travel

Both Items used once. (Total New $150) $75 Value

Donated by: Carole Aitken

Eurographics Puzzles item
Eurographics Puzzles item
Eurographics Puzzles item
Eurographics Puzzles
$30

Starting bid

Three brand new 1000 piece puzzles with iconic Canadian pastimes by artist Douglas Laird. Hockey and tobogganing! It doesn't get more Canadian than that!

Value $70

Anonymous donor

Blyth Theatre Gift Pass - 2026 Season item
Blyth Theatre Gift Pass - 2026 Season item
Blyth Theatre Gift Pass - 2026 Season
$60

Starting bid

See outstanding professional theatre by Canadian Artists. Pass is redeemable for Two Tickets to any mainstage production at Blyth Theatre during 2026 season.

Please see accompanying letter for details on how to redeem. $110 Value

Donated by: Blyth Festival, Blyth, ON.

Nathanya Field, Box Office Manager

[email protected]

The Wild Hog $25 Gift Card PLUS $100 Gift Card to Wild Hog item
The Wild Hog $25 Gift Card PLUS $100 Gift Card to Wild Hog item
The Wild Hog $25 Gift Card PLUS $100 Gift Card to Wild Hog
$65

Starting bid

Take yourself out to shop for vegetables, meat, gifts or enjoy a lovely treat with coffee OR have a full course meal. You can do this with these 2 Gift Cards to The Wild Hog Country Market. Combined Total Value: $125

Donated by: The Wild Hog Country Market - GC for $25

Donated by: Marilyn Smith - GC to The Wild Hog for $100

2 Pc. Samsonite Luggage item
2 Pc. Samsonite Luggage item
2 Pc. Samsonite Luggage
$140

Starting bid

Everything you need for your next trip. Beautiful set in Navy (Marine Blue). Hard shell cases with 3 mesh zippered compartments in both pieces, Extra zippered space behind the 3 mesh compartments, expander section, locks & spinner wheels. Medium & Carry on sizes.

$ 250 Value

Donated by: Samsonite, Meagan Stewardson,

Customer Service Manager - [email protected]

Gift Card from Bradshaw's & Chocolate from Rhéo Thompson item
Gift Card from Bradshaw's & Chocolate from Rhéo Thompson item
Gift Card from Bradshaw's & Chocolate from Rhéo Thompson item
Gift Card from Bradshaw's & Chocolate from Rhéo Thompson
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself at Bradshaw's with a $50 Gift Card, AND

A fantastic 48 pc. box of asst'd mint smoothies from

Rhéo Thompson Candies.

Combined Total Value: $100

Donated by: Bradshaws, Stratford, ON

bradshawscanada.com

Donated by: Rhéo Thompson Candies, Stratford, ON

Lindsay McLeod, Owner--rheothompson.com

Tideville Trilogy item
Tideville Trilogy item
Tideville Trilogy item
Tideville Trilogy
$35

Starting bid

Three stories of the adventures of reporter Percy Pierpont and his sidekick Hogey Truffles as they travel the globe in a series of capers. Author and chorister, James Colbeck's books have found a place in the hearts of kids and adults far and wide. Family, friendship, commitment, patience and diversity all poignantly explored. Each book has been personally signed by the Author. $70 Value

Donated by: James Colbeck

NO FRILLS party pack & Food Basics Gift Card item
NO FRILLS party pack & Food Basics Gift Card item
NO FRILLS party pack & Food Basics Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Everything you need in snacks for your next Party, or indulge yourself. Hard carry container also included from NO FRILLS, Stratford. AND

$25 Gift Card at Food Basics Grocery, Stratford.

Combined Total: $70 Value

Donated by: Jess & Craig's, NO FRILLS, Stratford

Jessica & Craig Posthumus

Donated by: Food Basics, Stratford (Steve, Manager)

Ukulele & 2 Gift Cards for Music Lessons at Long & McQuade item
Ukulele & 2 Gift Cards for Music Lessons at Long & McQuade item
Ukulele & 2 Gift Cards for Music Lessons at Long & McQuade item
Ukulele & 2 Gift Cards for Music Lessons at Long & McQuade
$75

Starting bid

Concert Ukulele also includes, soft zippered case, electronic tuner, chord chart and 4 picks.

Strum away at your rock star's tune or a Bach favourite if your the lucky one to take home this Ukulele AND

Two gift cards from Long & McQuade that you can set up for Music Lessons or other purchases. Beginner or Advanced or anywhere in between, this is a great chance to find out what you like. Combined Total; $154 Value

Donated by: Leslie Harrison

Donated by: Long & McQuade, Steve Irwin, Manager

long-mcquade.com

Dine Out with these 2 Gift Certificates item
Dine Out with these 2 Gift Certificates item
Dine Out with these 2 Gift Certificates item
Dine Out with these 2 Gift Certificates
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy your next meal out with this $50 Gift Certificate to Romeos Corner Café, 584 Ontario St. Stratford, ON.

AND dine out with your $25 Gift Certificate from Demetre's Family Eatery, 1100 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON.

Combined Total: $75 Value

Donated by: Bev Wilhelm (Romeo's Corner Cafe)

Donated by: Demetre's Family Eatery,1100 Ontario Street.

Demetre & Leah Carangounis

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!