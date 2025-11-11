BEC May Flower Sale (2026)

A mix of reds, oranges, and yellows.
A mix of pinks, blues, and white.
A mix of reds, blues, and white.
Citronella - lemon scented geranium
Red Dragon Wing Begonia Hanging Basket (10in)
Pink Dragon Wing Begonia Hanging Basket (10in)
Geraniums Hanging Baskets (10in) are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately.
Ivy Geraniums Hanging Baskets (10in) are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and lavender. Each one has been listed separately.
New Guinea Impatiens Hanging Baskets (10in) are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, hot pink, purple, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately.
Pink Mix (with pink calibrachoa, rose petunia and pink bicolour verbena)
Pink/Purple Burgundy Mix (with purple calibrachoa, burgundy petunia and pink bicolour verbena)
Purple Mix (with purple calibrachoa, purple halo petunia and purple bicolour verbena)
Yellow Red Mix (with yellow calibrachoa, red/yellow petunia and red verbena)
Pink Dragon Wing Begonia with Lime Potato Vine and Blue Lobelia
Red Dragon Wing Begonia with Purple Potato Vine and Yellow Bidens
Pink Geranium with Blue Lobelia and White Bacopa
Red Geranium with Purple Potato Vine and Yellow Bidens
Salmon Geranium with Lime Potato Vine and White Bacopa
Calibrachoa is available in a variety of colours: red, pink, purple, white and yellow. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.
Marigolds are in two colours: orange and yellow. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.
New Guinea Impatiens are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10four inch pots.
Geraniums are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.
Tuberous begonias are available in a variety of colours. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.
Tuberous begonias are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white, yellow and orange. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.
