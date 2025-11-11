BEC May Flower Sale (2026)

Calibrachoa (SUNSET MIX) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Calibrachoa (SUNSET MIX) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

A mix of reds, oranges, and yellows.

Calibrachoa (MYSTIC MIX) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Calibrachoa (MYSTIC MIX) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

A mix of pinks, blues, and white.

Calibrachoa (CLASSIC MIX) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Calibrachoa (CLASSIC MIX) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

A mix of reds, blues, and white.

Citronella - 10in Hanging Basket item
Citronella - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Citronella - lemon scented geranium

Dragon Wing Begonia (RED) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Dragon Wing Begonia (RED) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Red Dragon Wing Begonia Hanging Basket (10in)

Dragon Wing Begonia (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Dragon Wing Begonia (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Pink Dragon Wing Begonia Hanging Basket (10in)

Fuchsia (RED/LAVENDER) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Fuchsia (RED/LAVENDER) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82
Fuchsia (RED/WHITE) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Fuchsia (RED/WHITE) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82
Geraniums (RED) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Geraniums (RED) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Geraniums Hanging Baskets (10in) are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately.

Geraniums (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Geraniums (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Geraniums (SALMON) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Geraniums (SALMON) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Geraniums (WHITE) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Geraniums (WHITE) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Ivy Geranium (LAVENDER) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Ivy Geranium (LAVENDER) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Ivy Geraniums Hanging Baskets (10in) are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and lavender. Each one has been listed separately.

Ivy Geranium (PINK)- 10in Hanging Basket item
Ivy Geranium (PINK)- 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Ivy Geranium (RED)- 10in Hanging Basket item
Ivy Geranium (RED)- 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

New Guinea Impatiens (RED) - 10in Hanging Basket item
New Guinea Impatiens (RED) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

New Guinea Impatiens Hanging Baskets (10in) are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, hot pink, purple, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately.

New Guinea Impatiens (HOT PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket item
New Guinea Impatiens (HOT PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

New Guinea Impatiens (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket item
New Guinea Impatiens (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

New Guinea Impatiens (PURPLE) - 10in Hanging Basket item
New Guinea Impatiens (PURPLE) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

New Guinea Impatiens (SALMON) - 10in Hanging Basket item
New Guinea Impatiens (SALMON) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

New Guinea Impatiens (WHITE) - 10in Hanging Basket item
New Guinea Impatiens (WHITE) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Petunia Mix (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket item
Petunia Mix (PINK) - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Pink Mix (with pink calibrachoa, rose petunia and pink bicolour verbena)

Petunia Pink/Purple Burgundy Mix - 10in Hanging Basket item
Petunia Pink/Purple Burgundy Mix - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Pink/Purple Burgundy Mix (with purple calibrachoa, burgundy petunia and pink bicolour verbena)

Petunia Purple Mix - 10in Hanging Basket item
Petunia Purple Mix - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Purple Mix (with purple calibrachoa, purple halo petunia and purple bicolour verbena)

Petunia Yellow Red Mix - 10in Hanging Basket item
Petunia Yellow Red Mix - 10in Hanging Basket
CA$28.82

Yellow Red Mix (with yellow calibrachoa, red/yellow petunia and red verbena)

Pink Dragon Wing Begonia - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket item
Pink Dragon Wing Begonia - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket
CA$40.68

Pink Dragon Wing Begonia with Lime Potato Vine and Blue Lobelia

Red Dragon Wing Begonia - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket item
Red Dragon Wing Begonia - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket
CA$40.68

Red Dragon Wing Begonia with Purple Potato Vine and Yellow Bidens

Pink Geranium - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket item
Pink Geranium - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket
CA$40.68

Pink Geranium with Blue Lobelia and White Bacopa

Red Geranium - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket item
Red Geranium - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket
CA$40.68

Red Geranium with Purple Potato Vine and Yellow Bidens

Salmon Geranium - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket item
Salmon Geranium - 12in Mixed Hanging Basket
CA$40.68

Salmon Geranium with Lime Potato Vine and White Bacopa

Calibrachoa (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Calibrachoa (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Calibrachoa is available in a variety of colours: red, pink, purple, white and yellow. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.

Calibrachoa (PURPLE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Calibrachoa (PURPLE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Calibrachoa (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Calibrachoa (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Calibrachoa (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Calibrachoa (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Calibrachoa (YELLOW) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Calibrachoa (YELLOW) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Marigolds (ORANGE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Marigolds (ORANGE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Marigolds are in two colours: orange and yellow. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.

Marigolds (YELLOW) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Marigolds (YELLOW) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

New Guinea Impatiens (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
New Guinea Impatiens (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

New Guinea Impatiens are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10four inch pots.

New Guinea Impatiens (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
New Guinea Impatiens (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

New Guinea Impatiens (SALMON) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
New Guinea Impatiens (SALMON) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

New Guinea Impatiens (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
New Guinea Impatiens (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Geraniums (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Geraniums (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Geraniums are available in a variety of colours: red, pink, white and salmon. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.

Geraniums (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Geraniums (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Geraniums (SALMON) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Geraniums (SALMON) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Geraniums (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Geraniums (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Tuberous Begonias (ORANGE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Tuberous Begonias (ORANGE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Tuberous begonias are available in a variety of colours. Each one has been listed separately. Please note that each flat contains 10 four inch pots.

Tuberous Begonias (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Tuberous Begonias (PINK) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Tuberous Begonias (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Tuberous Begonias (RED) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Tuberous Begonias (YELLOW) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Tuberous Begonias (YELLOW) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

Tuberous Begonias (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots) item
Tuberous Begonias (WHITE) - 1 Flat (Ten 4in pots)
CA$51.98

