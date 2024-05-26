AWCM Annual Fundraiser

Join us for a dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffle - all in support of Our Harbour!
Fundraiser Tickets - Pay by Check
free
Choose this option if you want to reserve fundraiser tickets, but you would rather by by check. Tickets are $100 each.
Please mail checks to:
American Women's Club of Montreal
CP 405 Westmount,
Westmount, QC,
H3Z 2T5.
Please make sure to note what you would like to purchase with your check.
Drink Tickets
CA$8
Purchase advance drink tickets for wine, beer, and cocktails. Tickets are $8.00 per drink.
Drink Tickets - Pay by Check
free
Choose this option if you want to reserve drink tickets, but you would rather by by check. Drink tickets are $8.00 each.
Please mail checks to:
American Women's Club of Montreal
CP 405 Westmount,
Westmount, QC,
H3Z 2T5.
Please make sure to note what you would like to purchase with your check.
Quilt Raffle Tickets
CA$5
We will be raffling off a beautiful quilt the evening of our event. You can buy tickets in advance!
Quilt Raffle Tickets - Pay by Check
free
Choose this option if you want to buy quilt raffle tickets, but you would rather by by check. Tickets are $5.00 each.
Please mail checks to:
American Women's Club of Montreal
CP 405 Westmount,
Westmount, QC,
H3Z 2T5.
Please make sure to note what you would like to purchase with your check.
