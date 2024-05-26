AWCM Annual Fundraiser

Choose this option if you want to reserve fundraiser tickets, but you would rather by by check. Tickets are $100 each. Please mail checks to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you would like to purchase with your check.

Choose this option if you want to reserve fundraiser tickets, but you would rather by by check. Tickets are $100 each. Please mail checks to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you would like to purchase with your check.

seeMoreDetailsMobile