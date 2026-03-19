Société CKRP Radio Rivière-la-Paix

Offered by

Société CKRP Radio Rivière-la-Paix

About the memberships

Become a MEMBER of Nord-Ouest FM

Individual
$25

Valid until April 6, 2027

advantages

-10% OFF equipment rentals

-20% OFF Advertising

-notifications of upcoming events or projects

Family
$40

Valid until April 6, 2027

advantages

-10% OFF equipment rentals

-20% OFF Advertising

-notifications of upcoming events or projects

Corporate
$100

Valid until April 6, 2027

advantages

-10% OFF equipment rentals

-20% OFF Advertising

-notifications of upcoming events or projects

Add a donation for Société CKRP Radio Rivière-la-Paix

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!