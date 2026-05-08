Barbados Canadian Association of Calgary

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Barbados Canadian Association of Calgary

About the memberships

Become a Member of the BCAC!

General Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: May 31

General Membership - $15 (Individual Only)


Rights and responsibilities: 

  1. 1 free drink at events
  2. Discounts on events & merchandise
  3. Free or discounted workshops
  4. Potluck style events
  5. Members-only Whatsapp chat and email list for updates and opportunities
Voting Membership - Individual
$20

Renews yearly on: May 31

Voting Membership:

  1. $20 Individual
  2. $30 Household (two or more in a household who ALL want to be voting members)

Rights and responsibilities:

  1. Voting members will have the right to vote on motions during BCAC meetings.
  2. 1 free drink at events
  3. Discounts on events & merchandise
  4. Free or discounted workshops
  5. Potluck style events
  6. Members-only Whatsapp chat and email list for updates and opportunities

Voting members are expected to attend meetings regularly, missing no more than 3 consecutive BCAC general meetings. Should this occur, voting members will be reduced to general membership with no entitlement to a refund on the membership dues. You may return to voting membership status at the following BCAC AGM. Exceptions to this requirement can be made at the discretion of the BCAC Executive.

Voting Membership - Household
$30

Renews yearly on: May 31

Voting Membership:

  1. $20 Individual
  2. $30 Household (two or more in a household who ALL want to be voting members)

Rights and responsibilities:

  1. Voting members will have the right to vote on motions during BCAC meetings.
  2. 1 free drink at events
  3. Discounts on events & merchandise
  4. Free or discounted workshops
  5. Potluck style events
  6. Members-only Whatsapp chat and email list for updates and opportunities

Voting members are expected to attend meetings regularly, missing no more than 3 consecutive BCAC general meetings. Should this occur, voting members will be reduced to general membership with no entitlement to a refund on the membership dues. You may return to voting membership status at the following BCAC AGM. Exceptions to this requirement can be made at the discretion of the BCAC Executive.

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