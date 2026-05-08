Become a Member of the BCAC!

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: May 31
General Membership - $15 (Individual Only)
Rights and responsibilities:
Renews yearly on: May 31
Voting Membership:
Rights and responsibilities:
Voting members are expected to attend meetings regularly, missing no more than 3 consecutive BCAC general meetings. Should this occur, voting members will be reduced to general membership with no entitlement to a refund on the membership dues. You may return to voting membership status at the following BCAC AGM. Exceptions to this requirement can be made at the discretion of the BCAC Executive.
Renews yearly on: May 31
Voting Membership:
Rights and responsibilities:
Voting members are expected to attend meetings regularly, missing no more than 3 consecutive BCAC general meetings. Should this occur, voting members will be reduced to general membership with no entitlement to a refund on the membership dues. You may return to voting membership status at the following BCAC AGM. Exceptions to this requirement can be made at the discretion of the BCAC Executive.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!