Become a Member of the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

Become a member for just $20/year and help us protect and enhance Saskatoon’s vital green spaces, including the Richard St. Barbe Baker and George Genereux Afforestation Areas. Your membership supports environmental conservation, educational programming, and community initiatives. Enjoy the benefits of volunteer opportunities, exclusive events, and a tax receipt for your donation. Together, we can preserve these natural treasures for future generations.

Become a member for just $20/year and help us protect and enhance Saskatoon’s vital green spaces, including the Richard St. Barbe Baker and George Genereux Afforestation Areas. Your membership supports environmental conservation, educational programming, and community initiatives. Enjoy the benefits of volunteer opportunities, exclusive events, and a tax receipt for your donation. Together, we can preserve these natural treasures for future generations.

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