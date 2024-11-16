Become a Member of the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
Membership
$20
Valid until July 28, 2027
Become a member for just $20/year and help us protect and enhance Saskatoon’s vital green spaces, including the Richard St. Barbe Baker and George Genereux Afforestation Areas. Your membership supports environmental conservation, educational programming, and community initiatives. Enjoy the benefits of volunteer opportunities, exclusive events, and a tax receipt for your donation. Together, we can preserve these natural treasures for future generations.
Become a member for just $20/year and help us protect and enhance Saskatoon’s vital green spaces, including the Richard St. Barbe Baker and George Genereux Afforestation Areas. Your membership supports environmental conservation, educational programming, and community initiatives. Enjoy the benefits of volunteer opportunities, exclusive events, and a tax receipt for your donation. Together, we can preserve these natural treasures for future generations.
Add a donation for FRIENDS OF THE SASKATOON AFFORESTATION AREAS INC.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!