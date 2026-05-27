Become a SAA Member Today!

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 1
Individual Membership is available to independent artists, cultural workers, self-employed creatives, consultants, and supporters who want to stay connected to SAA’s work and Saskatchewan’s arts sector.
Individual Membership is an Associate, non-voting membership.
Individual members may access applicable member benefits, including sector updates, learning opportunities, member rates, research and resource support, member gatherings, and opportunities for connection.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $1 to $14,999
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $25,000 to $99,999
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $25,000 to $99,999
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $100,000 to $249,999
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $250,000 to $399,999
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $400,000 to $599,999 $250 per year.
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $600,000 and up
Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.
Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.
Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.
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