Become a SAA Member Today!

Organization with Annual Operating Budget of $600,000 and up





Organizational Membership is available to organizations, collectives, institutions, associations, creative businesses, and community-based groups that share SAA’s aims and objectives.





Organizational membership fees are based on annual operating budget.





Organizations that meet the Voting Member criteria in SAA’s bylaws may hold voting membership. Organizations that do not meet the Voting Member criteria may be eligible for Associate, non-voting membership.