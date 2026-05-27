Become a South Queens Chamber Member

Offered by
About the memberships
$
Valid until June 7, 2027
Membership includes free entry to all our events and a listing in our business directory.
Host a lunch and learn or Business After Hours event to promote your business.
Member spotlights and opportunities to join the board and help shape the future of South Queens County.
Inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities
Valid until June 7, 2027
Valid until June 7, 2027
All Bronze benefits, plus:
No expiration
All Silver benefits, plus:
No expiration
All Gold benefits, plus:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!