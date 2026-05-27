South Queens Chamber of Commerce

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South Queens Chamber of Commerce

About the memberships

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Become a South Queens Chamber Member

Add a donation for South Queens Chamber of Commerce

$

Annual Membership
$125

Valid until June 7, 2027

Membership includes free entry to all our events and a listing in our business directory.

Host a lunch and learn or Business After Hours event to promote your business.

Member spotlights and opportunities to join the board and help shape the future of South Queens County.


Inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities

Sponsor the Chamber | BRONZE
$250

Valid until June 7, 2027

  • Business name listed on the Chamber website under “Supporters”
  • Social media thank-you shout-out during Small Business Week
  • Recognition in our Annual Report and AGM program
  • 1 complimentary AGM ticket (valued at $40)
Sponsor the Chamber | SILVER
$500

Valid until June 7, 2027

All Bronze benefits, plus:

  • Logo placement on the Chamber website (Sponsor section)
  • Logo included on printed signage at select Chamber events
  • 2 complimentary AGM tickets (valued at $80)
  • Featured in one sponsor spotlight post on social media
Sponsor the Chamber | GOLD
$1,000

No expiration

All Silver benefits, plus:

  • Logo placement in all Chamber email newsletters (for one year)
  • Verbal recognition at major events (e.g. Small Business Week, Dumping Day)
  • 3 complimentary AGM tickets (valued at $120)
  • Complimentary membership in SQCC
Sponsor the Chamber | PLATINUM
$2,500

No expiration

All Gold benefits, plus:

  • Top-tier logo placement on website and all printed event signage
  • Custom social media spotlight (2x per year)
  • Priority invitation to co-host or speak at one Chamber event (Business After 5, Lunch & Learn or Networking)
  • 4 complimentary AGM tickets (valued at $160)

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