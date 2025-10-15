Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District

Bowl for Kids' Sake 2026 Sponsorship

Major Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: 32"x48" sign at Bowlerama for month of March, recognition on printed/digital materials and fundraising site, One lane reserved – covers 4-6 players, Logo & link on event webpage for the event duration, social media and Partner listing on BBBS website for 1 year


Alley Sponsor
$500

Includes: 32"x48" sign at Bowlerama for month of March, company logo on event page, social media recognition. *Team registration and lane booking not included.

Lane Sponsor
$300

Includes:16"x48" sign at Bowlerama for month of March, company logo on event page, social media recognition. *Team registration and lane booking not included.

Prize Sponsor
Free

Select this sponsorship and we will reach out to discuss. ~Company name on website event page and mention at event.

