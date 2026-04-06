KISFAT CHARITY

Offered by

KISFAT CHARITY

About the memberships

Become a Sustaining Member

Friends and Allies
$36

Renews monthly

1 Ticket to One Major Event

Giving Honour Roll

Twice Yearly Updates

Protectors
$54

Renews monthly

2 Tickets to One Major Event

Giving Honour Roll

Twice Yearly Updates

Defenders
$99

Renews monthly

4 Tickets to One Major Event

Giving Honour Roll

Twice Yearly Updates

Pillars
$180

Renews monthly

2 Reserved Tickets and 2 GA Tickets

2 pieces of merch

Twice Yearly Updates

Leaders
$360

Renews monthly

4 Reserved Tickets, Major Events

4 pieces of merch

Twice Yearly Updates

Builders
$720

Renews monthly

2 VIP Tickets (excluding WSAA)

4 GA Tickets

6 Pieces of Merch

Champions
$999

Renews monthly

4 VIP Tickets, All Events (WSAA)

8 pieces of merch

Twice Yearly Updates

Maccabee
$1,800

Renews monthly

6 VIP Tickets, all EVENTS including 2 VIP Tickets for WSAA

Giving Honour Roll Event Recognition

Bi-monthly Personal Updates

4 Pieces of All Merch Items

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!