Become a Sustaining Member

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
1 Ticket to One Major Event
Giving Honour Roll
Twice Yearly Updates
Renews monthly
2 Tickets to One Major Event
Giving Honour Roll
Twice Yearly Updates
Renews monthly
4 Tickets to One Major Event
Giving Honour Roll
Twice Yearly Updates
Renews monthly
2 Reserved Tickets and 2 GA Tickets
2 pieces of merch
Twice Yearly Updates
Renews monthly
4 Reserved Tickets, Major Events
4 pieces of merch
Twice Yearly Updates
Renews monthly
2 VIP Tickets (excluding WSAA)
4 GA Tickets
6 Pieces of Merch
Renews monthly
4 VIP Tickets, All Events (WSAA)
8 pieces of merch
Twice Yearly Updates
Renews monthly
6 VIP Tickets, all EVENTS including 2 VIP Tickets for WSAA
Giving Honour Roll Event Recognition
Bi-monthly Personal Updates
4 Pieces of All Merch Items
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