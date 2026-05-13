Beechwood Bash BBQ 2026

About this event
Includes 1 hot dog served on a bun.
Choice of: Kirkland Signature Beef Wiener - Gluten-Free
or Chicken Wiener - Halal
Includes:
• 1 Hot Dog
(Kirkland Signature Gluten-Free Beef Wiener or Halal Chicken Wiener)
• 1 Bag of Chips
• 1 Beverage (additional $1 to be added below for Slushie)
Includes 1 Burger
(1 Belmont Meats Burger — Halal or 1 Beyond Meat Burger — Gluten-Free & Kosher)
Includes:
• 1 Burger (1 Belmont Meats Burger — Halal
or 1 Beyond Meat Burger — Gluten-Free & Kosher)
• 1 Bag of Chips
• 1 Beverage (additional $1 to be added below for Slushie)
Add 1 option per hamburger order you would like to upgrade to a cheeseburger
Buying a combo? Want a slushie instead of a drink? Click here to add $1.
1 Ticket gives you 1 Try!
Take your shot at the Dunk Tank featuring none other than Mr. Benn and other Beechwood staff — will you be the one to send them splashing?
Includes 5 Dunk Tank tries!
Step right up and test your aim for a chance to dunk Mr. Benn and other Beechwood staff members into the water!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!