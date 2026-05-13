Beechwood Home and School

Hosted by

Beechwood Home and School

About this event

Beechwood Bash BBQ 2026

13155 Rue Shelborne

Pierrefonds - Roxboro, QC H9A 1L4, Canada

1 Hot Dog - Beef (GF) or Chicken (Halal) item
1 Hot Dog - Beef (GF) or Chicken (Halal)
$2

Includes 1 hot dog served on a bun.
Choice of: Kirkland Signature Beef Wiener - Gluten-Free
or Chicken Wiener - Halal

1 Hot Dog Combo - Beef (GF) or Chicken (Halal) item
1 Hot Dog Combo - Beef (GF) or Chicken (Halal)
$5

Includes:
• 1 Hot Dog
 (Kirkland Signature Gluten-Free Beef Wiener or Halal Chicken Wiener)
• 1 Bag of Chips
• 1 Beverage (additional $1 to be added below for Slushie)

1 Hamburger - Beef (Halal) or Beyond Meat Burger (GF Kosher) item
1 Hamburger - Beef (Halal) or Beyond Meat Burger (GF Kosher)
$4

Includes 1 Burger
(1 Belmont Meats Burger — Halal or 1 Beyond Meat Burger — Gluten-Free & Kosher)


1 Hamburger Combo - Beef (Halal) or Beyond Meat Burger (GF) item
1 Hamburger Combo - Beef (Halal) or Beyond Meat Burger (GF)
$7

Includes:
• 1 Burger (1 Belmont Meats Burger — Halal
 or 1 Beyond Meat Burger — Gluten-Free & Kosher)
• 1 Bag of Chips
• 1 Beverage (additional $1 to be added below for Slushie)

Make it a Cheeseburger! item
Make it a Cheeseburger!
$1

Add 1 option per hamburger order you would like to upgrade to a cheeseburger

1 Bag of Chips item
1 Bag of Chips
$2
variety
1 Beverage item
1 Beverage
$2
Soda, Water or Juice
Kool-Aid Slushie item
Kool-Aid Slushie
$3
Upgrade combo drink to a Kool-Aid Slushie
$1

Buying a combo? Want a slushie instead of a drink? Click here to add $1.

1 Ticket for Dunk Tank Try! item
1 Ticket for Dunk Tank Try!
$5

1 Ticket gives you 1 Try!

Take your shot at the Dunk Tank featuring none other than Mr. Benn and other Beechwood staff — will you be the one to send them splashing?

5 Tickets for Dunk Tank Tries! item
5 Tickets for Dunk Tank Tries!
$20

Includes 5 Dunk Tank tries!

Step right up and test your aim for a chance to dunk Mr. Benn and other Beechwood staff members into the water!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!