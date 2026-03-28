Beechwood Family Bingo Night 2026

About this event
Enter our 50/50 Jackpot for a chance to win big!
Half of the total pot goes to the winner, and the other half supports the Beechwood resource department.
The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize!
Make playing easier with your own bingo dabber!
Markers and crayons will be available to borrow, but dabbers are available for pre-order only purchase for the full bingo experience.
Pre-order your dinner and enjoy pizza at the event! 🍕 ⚠️ Very limited quantities will be available on-site ✔️ Pre-ordering guarantees your meal
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!