Beechwood Home and School

Hosted by

Beechwood Home and School

About this event

Beechwood Family Bingo Night 2026

13155 Rue Shelborne

Pierrefonds - Roxboro, QC H9A 1L4, Canada

Bingo Night Admission (incl. Bingo cards)
$10
  • Each admission ticket includes entry and Bingo game cards.
  • Due to limited seating, entry is restricted to ticket holders only.
  • This includes younger children who require their own seat.
Beechwood 50/50 Draw
$5

Enter our 50/50 Jackpot for a chance to win big!
Half of the total pot goes to the winner, and the other half supports the Beechwood resource department.

The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize!


Pre-Order: Bingo Dabber
$3

Make playing easier with your own bingo dabber!
Markers and crayons will be available to borrow, but dabbers are available for pre-order only purchase for the full bingo experience.

Pre-Order: Whole Pizza
$22

Pre-order your dinner and enjoy pizza at the event! 🍕 ⚠️ Very limited quantities will be available on-site ✔️ Pre-ordering guarantees your meal

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!