MEGA - BBB

About this event
MEGA Active Member
The person must officially belong to MEGA Member. They must pay the membership fee in 2026. Their membership must be currently active (not expired or inactive). So “MEGA Active paid member” = someone who has paid their membership and whose membership is valid now. ✅ (includes bowling, beer and biriyani)
A MEGA Member Family refers to the immediate family members of a primary MEGA member who holds an active paid membership. This typically includes the member’s spouse and children, and in some cases may also include parents or dependents depending on the organization’s guidelines. In simple terms, it represents the family members who are associated with or belong to a verified MEGA member household. (includes bowling, beer and biriyani)
Non-Active Member refers to individuals who may have been associated with MEGA previously but do not currently hold an active paid membership. This category applies to those whose membership has expired or is not presently active but who would still like to participate in the event. (includes bowling, beer and biriyani)
Non-MEGA Member Family refers to families who are not currently registered as active paid members of MEGA. This category includes individuals attending the event along with their spouse, children, or immediate family members who are not affiliated with a MEGA membership. It is intended for families who wish to participate in the event but do not hold an active MEGA membership. (includes bowling, beer and biriyani)
Children aged 7 to 16 require a ticket for entry. Kids under 6 years enter for free but must be accompanied by a registered adult.
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