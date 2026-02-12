Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario

Hosted by

Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario

About this event

Behaviour Practitioners Learning Collective: February 25 2026

Collective Single Session Pass
Free

One admission to the Behaviour Practitioners Learning Collective session hosted by PBEO.


This facilitated peer forum provides a structured space for behaviour practitioners to engage in reflective discussion using existing case examples and established ABA frameworks.


This session is intended for professional peer learning and collaborative dialogue. It does not constitute supervision, consultation, or professional advice.

Add a donation for Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!