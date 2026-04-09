Behaviour Practitioners Learning Collective: Part II

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About this event
One admission to the Behaviour Practitioners Learning Collective session hosted by PBEO.
This facilitated peer forum provides a structured space for behaviour practitioners to engage in reflective discussion using existing case examples and established ABA frameworks.
This session is intended for professional peer learning and collaborative dialogue. It does not constitute supervision, consultation, or professional advice.
$
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