Belles with Balls NL - Big Chill Silent Auction

Starting bid
7-day rental of a 6 yard dumpster for residential summer cleanup. Graciously donated by Heave Away Waste Management!
Heave Away is a local, commercial, and construction waste management, roll-off and front-load dumpster rental company in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland.
Starting bid
A jet peel facial is a non-invasive procedure often used to combat signs of aging, dry skin, and acne. During treatment, pressurized streams of air penetrate into the deep layer of your skin to deliver cleansers and serums.
Jet peels are gentle enough for people with sensitive skin or skin conditions like acne or rosacea. Graciously donated by The Landells Clinic!
Starting bid
$100 gift card for La Vie en Rose. For use in store or online.
Starting bid
Melt away your stress and find your zen with this 5 class pass from Modo Yoga St. John's and 60 minute session in the sensory deprivation tank at Winterholme.
Starting bid
Step out in style with a sleek new pair of sunglasses from Vogue Optical. Perfect for sunny days and fashion-forward looks, these shades blend eye protection with everyday glamour. Whether you're beach-bound or city strolling, you’ll be seeing the world through a lens of effortless cool.
Starting bid
Certificate redeemable for ONE of the following:
Intro Package: includes an intro lesson, rentals, and free climbing for 2 weeks (covers 2 adults and/or youth who climb together)
Parent Intro: the parents learns to manage the ropes with up to 3 kids climbing (includes a 2 week membership with rentals for each)
Trial Climb: includes 1 hour climb with rentals and a staff member to handle the ropes for up to 3 people aged 5 and up. Graciously donated by Wallnuts Climbing Centre!
Starting bid
Add a splash of creativity to your space with a one-of-a-kind ceramic mother and baby humpback whale sculpture from Ugly Fish Creations. Known for bold, whimsical designs and exceptional craftsmanship, this unique piece is handcrafted by Joanne Moores who brings personality and playfulness to every creation. No two sculptures are alike—this is a truly original work of art that will spark conversation and brighten any room. Whether you're an art collector or simply someone who appreciates the unusual and unexpected, this piece is sure to be a standout treasure in your home.
Starting bid
Step into timeless elegance with this luxurious poncho from Always in Vogue. Trimmed with sumptuous fur and designed for both warmth and style, this statement piece is perfect for elevating your wardrobe. You'll be turning heads wherever you go.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A purrfect trio of gourmet goodness and playful delight! This bundle includes an 11-lb bag of SquarePet VFS PowerCat Chicken Dry Cat Food, crafted for peak feline performance and rich in high-quality proteins. Your cat can unwind with a catnip toy for hours of fun, followed by a tasty indulgence with the Catit Creamy Spoon treat– served with love. It’s everything your cat needs to feel truly feline fine. Graciously donated by Critters n' Things!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Give your pup the ultimate tail-wagging adventure with the Bark & Recreation package — a full day of fun, food, and furry bliss!
Your dog will enjoy a full day of doggy daycare at RePUPlic Pets, packed with playtime, socializing, and plenty of tail wags. Keep the energy high with a premium 22-lb bag of SquarePet VFS PowerHound Red Meat Dry Dog Food, specially crafted for high-energy canines. For an extra treat, we’ve included Nutrience Subzero Chicken Liver & Duck Treats (70g) and a variety of assorted sample treats to spoil your pup from Critters n' Things.
But that’s not all — this bundle is packed with pawsome extras from Jack of All Tails. A pair of crunchy Duck Feet treats, a fun Rubber Lollipop Squeak Toy, an adorable Bow Tie for stylish struts, a Clicker Trainer to sharpen those commands, a roll of Vet Tape for those just-in-case moments, a set of playful Dog Stickers, and Scentsy Paw Print Wax Samples to keep your home smelling fresh and fur-bulous!
It’s the paw-fect way to pamper the goodest boy or girl — because they deserve nothing but the best in bark and recreation!
Starting bid
Ready to unlock your inner maker? This package includes a Workshop Gift Certificate from East Coast Quilt Co., giving one lucky participant the chance to join a Learn to Sew or Learn to Quilt workshop. Material not included. Whether you're starting from scratch or stitching up a new hobby, this hands-on experience is the perfect way to get creative, build confidence, and craft something truly one-of-a-kind.
No experience needed — just bring your curiosity!
Starting bid
Brighten up your home with style and charm! This Jori Vanity light fixture from The Lamp Post is more than just illumination — it's a statement piece that adds warmth, character, and a touch of elegance to any bathroom. Whether you're refreshing a space or completing a renovation, this is the perfect way to light the way in style.
Starting bid
Elevate your space with a radiant touch from The Lamp Post! This beautiful Jori Vanity light fixture blends function with flair, casting a warm glow while serving as a chic design element. It’s the perfect piece to add ambiance, charm, and a stylish statement to any room in your home
Starting bid
Whether you're a budding gardener or just plant-curious, this bundle has everything you need to dig in and get growing! Complete with a classic watering can, assorted seeds, durable gloves, and quality shears — all generously donated by Gaze Seed — this kit is your first step toward flower beds, veggie patches, and backyard bliss. Happy planting! 🌱
Starting bid
Add a touch of rustic charm to your walls with this beautifully crafted flat wooden house front. Perfect for cozying up any space, this unique piece brings the warmth of a welcoming home to your décor — no reno required. A statement piece for hallways, entryways, or anywhere you want to feel a little more at home. Graciously donated by a friend of the Belles.
Starting bid
Set sail on a gardening adventure with this charming package that brings nautical flair to your green thumb goals. Featuring rich soil (4kg bag), a variety of assorted seeds, and a beautifully handcrafted wooden boat planter, this bundle is ready to help your blooms take root and flourish. Whether on a patio, porch, or windowsill — it’s smooth sailing ahead for your next planting project! 🌿⛵ Graciously donated by friends of the Belles and Gaze Seed.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the royal treatment with this top-tier interior detail and exterior wash from Osmond’s Garage. Whether it’s mud, salt, crumbs, or fingerprints, Osmond’s will have your ride looking and feeling brand new—inside and out. It’s the perfect refresh to keep your car sparkling, no matter the season. Drive away in style!
Starting bid
This handcrafted green and yellow wooden birdhouse features two cozy compartments side by side — perfect for feathered friends looking for stylish neighboring nests. With its vibrant colors and rustic charm, this unique piece is both a functional haven for birds and a cheerful addition to any garden, patio, or backyard space. Built with care and creativity, it's a true one-of-a-kind home for your local songbirds! Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Welcome feathered guests in style with this beautifully handcrafted wooden birdhouse in rich brown and tan tones. Featuring a unique double design with one entrance at the top and another below, it offers cozy vertical living for two lucky bird families. Built with care and natural charm, this rustic piece is perfect for enhancing any outdoor space while providing a safe and stylish haven for your backyard birds. Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Bring a sprinkle of storybook magic to your garden or creative space with this handcrafted fairy mansion in warm tan and brown tones. With its earthy charm and detailed craftsmanship, Fairy Tale Foundations is the perfect retreat for imaginary woodland visitors or a whimsical centerpiece for your yard. Whether you're sparking a child’s imagination or adding enchantment to your outdoor decor, this one-of-a-kind piece is sure to delight! Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Step into a world of wonder with this handcrafted wooden fairy mansion — a magical masterpiece designed to charm any garden or spark imagination indoors. With intricate details and whimsical appeal, The Enchanted Estate is perfect for bringing a touch of fairy tale fantasy to your outdoor space or inspiring creative play in any nook of your home. A delightful gift for dreamers of all ages! Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Invite a flurry of feathered visitors with this handcrafted wooden bird feeder, beautifully finished in cheerful shades of yellow and green. The Feathered Feast Station is both a functional feeder and a charming garden accent — offering your backyard birds a stylish spot to snack and socialize. Built with care and rustic flair, it’s a delightful way to bring color, character, and chirps to any outdoor space! Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Keep little ones snug and inspired all winter long with this charming package featuring handcrafted children’s mittens, a cozy Lululemon toque, and the delightful Flying Ace storybook. Perfect for chilly days filled with imagination and play, this bundle wraps up warmth, style, and storytelling magic — making every outing an adventure waiting to happen!
Starting bid
Dive into summer fun with this refreshing package featuring two insulated wine tumblers for your favorite cool drinks, a flamingo inflatable baby seat for the little one’s splash time, a giant swan float for ultimate pool relaxation, and a plush towel—all generously donated by Pool Services NL. Perfect for sunny days, pool parties, and making unforgettable memories by the water!
Starting bid
Unleash your inner vintner with this all-in-one wine-making kit from Wine Rack-It — complete with everything you need to craft, bottle, and enjoy your very own vintage. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or just love a good DIY project, this package offers a fun, flavorful experience from first ferment to final pour. Cheers to creativity in every sip!
Starting bid
Turn heads with this stunning black genuine leather purse, generously donated by Always in Vogue. Designed for versatility and style, it can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody — making it the perfect companion for everything from casual outings to elegant evenings. Timeless, luxurious, and effortlessly fashionable, this accessory is a must-have for anyone who loves to make a statement wherever they go.
Starting bid
Elevate your cold-weather wardrobe with this stunning set, graciously donated by Always in Vogue. Featuring a beige fur pom pom hat with metallic accents and a matching scarf, The Winter Luxe Collection blends warmth, comfort, and high-end fashion. Perfect for those who appreciate timeless elegance with a modern twist, this set is your go-to for turning chilly days into chic statements.
Starting bid
Step into pure pampering with this luxurious shellac pedicure package. Enjoy long-lasting, vibrant color and a flawless finish that keeps your toes looking gorgeous for weeks. Perfect for treating yourself or gifting someone special, this experience combines expert care with style, leaving you feeling refreshed and perfectly polished from heel to tip. Graciously donated by Bali Nail Salon.
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation with this rejuvenating shellac pedicure experience. Designed to refresh tired feet and leave your toes beautifully polished, Sole Serenity combines expert care with a calming ambiance. Treat yourself to lasting color and silky-smooth skin — because your soles deserve serenity and style. Graciously donated by Bali Nail Salon.
Starting bid
Bring a splash of color and coastal charm to your space with "Guiding Home", a stunning framed print by renowned artist Adam Young. Known for his vibrant, story-rich depictions of Newfoundland life, this piece features a beautifully illustrated lighthouse — a symbol of safety, strength, and the journey home. Guided by Light is more than artwork; it’s a heartfelt reminder of where we come from and the beacons that lead us back. Graciously donated by Art Cansel Gallery.
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty and spirit of Newfoundland’s iconic seabird with Homestead, a stunning framed puffin print by acclaimed artist Dale Ryan. Wings of Home captures the essence of coastal life — resilient, vibrant, and rooted in place. With rich detail and heart, this piece brings a touch of the Atlantic to any space, making it a perfect tribute to home, heritage, and the charm of life by the sea. Graciously donated by Art Cansel Gallery.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a $100 gift certificate from Kalon Beauty and Glow Together — your destination for beauty, confidence, and self-care. Whether it’s a refreshing facial, a flawless glow, or a moment of well-deserved pampering, this package is perfect for the glow-getter who knows the power of feeling radiant, inside and out.
Starting bid
Step into a world of magic and make-believe with this charming children’s package! Your little one will feel like royalty in the Frozen dress (size 3/4), top it off with a sweet Minnie Mouse hat, and tame any royal tresses with the matching Minnie Mouse brush. But the real magic? The story of two cuddly companions — Maggie the Newfoundland Dog and Hero the Labrador Puppy. Perfect for playtime, dress-up, and big imaginations! Graciously donated by Pam's Place and Breakwater Books.
Starting bid
Let imagination set sail with this delightful children’s package! Your little dreamer will shine in a sparkling Frozen dress (size 3/4), while the Minnie Mouse hat and brush add the perfect touch of Disney charm. Snuggle up for storytime with Over by the Harbour, a beautifully illustrated book that brings the gentle rhythms of Newfoundland life to your bedtime routine. A heartwarming mix of dress-up fun and coastal storytelling — perfect for tiny adventurers with big imaginations! Graciously donated by Pam's Place and Breakwater Books.
Starting bid
Inspire creativity, curiosity, and a touch of sparkle with this enchanting children’s package! Your little one will be ready for magical moments in the adorable size 5 Minnie Mouse dress. Next, unleash their inner artist with a stylish paint-by-number chic canvas art set — perfect for young creators. Then dive into IsThisAnOlogy?, a fun and thought-provoking book that encourages kids to explore words and meanings in a playful way. It's a perfect blend of dress-up, discovery, and artistic delight! Graciously donated by Pam's Place & Breakwater Books.
Starting bid
Indulge in a little luxury with this thoughtfully curated intimacy package. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Our Pleasure, where you’ll find a range of high-quality products to elevate your personal wellness. Also included are a travel-sized, water-based lubricant for comfort on the go and Lip Tease kissable stimulant to spark connection and playful moments. A tasteful blend of sophistication and sensuality — perfect for those who appreciate the finer details of intimacy.
Starting bid
Stay effortlessly chic and hydrated with this sleek Kate Spade set. Featuring a 750mL stainless steel water bottle to keep your drinks perfectly cool and a signature Kate Spade ballpoint pen for jotting down notes in style, this package is perfect for the fashion-forward go-getter. Whether you're heading to a meeting or running errands, you’ll do it with sophistication and flair. Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday routine with this elegant essentials duo from Kate Spade. A beautifully designed 750mL water bottle keeps you refreshed in style, while the matching ballpoint pen adds a touch of sophistication to your writing moments. Perfect for those who appreciate timeless design and practical luxury. Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Add a touch of refined elegance to any outfit with this exquisite teal-inspired jewelry set. Featuring dazzling Swarovski crystal Hillberg & Berk stud earrings and a chic wrap-around teal glamour bracelet, this package is perfect for those who love to shine with subtle sophistication. Whether for a special occasion or everyday sparkle, these treasures are sure to dazzle. Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
The perfect blend of rugged charm and refined style, this gentleman’s package has it all. Stay sharp with an XL Alexander Julian Henley shirt and keep your beard looking its best with Mary Kay’s nourishing men’s beard oil. Fire up the barbecue with confidence using the heavy-duty Cave Tools Brass Grill Scraper, designed for serious grill masters. Finally, unwind in style with a smooth pour of Iceberg Gold Rum (750mL). Whether he's grilling, grooming, or relaxing, this package brings classic sophistication to any man’s day. Graciously donated by Collingwood Spirits and Wines, MaryKay with Michelle Vaters, and friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Step out in timeless elegance with this sophisticated style package. Featuring a crisp white long sleeve Just Cozy shirt (size large) and a striking red and black cardigan (size large) perfect for layering, this look balances warmth and polished flair. Complete the ensemble with a pair of shimmering silver drop earrings that add just the right touch of glamour. Ideal for seasonal soirées or elevating everyday chic. Graciously donated by Trailer Treasures, Pam's Place and friends of the Belles
Starting bid
Indulge in comfort and beauty with this luxurious package designed to elevate your senses and style. Wrap yourself in the cozy elegance of a wool and cashmere blend wrap, perfect for chilly evenings or effortless layering. Set the mood with a refreshing grapefruit and ginger candle, adding a bright, soothing ambiance to any space. Adorn your look with delicate silver leaf dangle earrings, and perfect your beauty routine with a set of MAC makeup brushes. A flawless blend of warmth, radiance, and refined self-care. Graciously donated by Pam's Place and friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Bring the action home with this high-energy play package! Featuring the Tekk Pro Edition Monster Jam Mini Hoop — complete with ball and pump — kids (and grown-ups!) can slam dunk right over any door. When it’s time to switch gears, aim for adventure with a 4-piece foldable archery set, perfect for practicing focus and precision. Whether it’s hoops or hits, this package promises hours of active fun and friendly competition! Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Fuel your child’s imagination with this delightful duo! Dive into the fast-paced excitement of the Exploding Minions game and then embark on a stargazing camping journey with the LEGO Friends Stargazing Camping Vehicle Adventure. Together, they create endless moments of joy, creativity, and playful exploration. Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
Get ready for high-octane fun with this action-packed package! Build and conquer with the LEGO Stunt Set, designed to inspire creativity and daring feats. Then take the excitement off-road with the Dirt Demon remote control vehicle, built for speed and rugged adventures. Perfect for thrill-seekers who love hands-on play and adrenaline-fueled challenges! Graciously donated by friends of the Belles.
Starting bid
The Barkside Bundle is the ultimate treat for your four-legged friend! Packed with tail-wagging goodies, this charming wicker basket includes a silicone snuffle mat to engage curious noses, a Chuck It Sniff Fetch Ball for endless fun, eco-friendly poop bags to keep walks clean and green, a cuddly Zippy Paws chicken plush for snuggles and squeaks, and Great Jack's soft & chewy pork liver treats to reward good behaviour. Whether it’s playtime or treat time, this bundle brings out the best in every pup! Graciously donated by Sophie's Pet Boutique.
Starting bid
The Chicest Mouse brings a dash of Disney charm with a whole lot of everyday style. This light pink Loungefly Minnie Mouse mini backpack is the perfect blend of subtle flair and playful sophistication. With a sleek checkerboard pattern, 3D bow accents, and luxe vegan leather details, it’s designed for Disney lovers who like to keep things cool and casual. Whether you're park-hopping or brunch-bound, this officially licensed piece is a stylish nod to the mouse that started it all.
Dimensions:
Graciously donated by Midgard Gaming!
Starting bid
Got a future builder in your life? This CAT Ride-On Digger is the ultimate outdoor adventure for kids aged 3 and up! With real working dual-action levers, a large resin digging shovel, and 360-degree rotation, your little operator will be ready to move some serious dirt. Built tough with high-impact, blow-molded resin and designed for fun on the move with rolling wheels, this ride-on digger is perfect for hours of imaginative play. Max weight: 50 lbs. Let the digging begin! 🛠️🚧 Graciously donated by Toromont CAT St. John's.
Starting bid
Reveal your most radiant self with this revitalizing beauty package from Aesthetics in the Square. Enjoy one dermaplaning & peel treatment to smooth and brighten your skin, followed by 20 units of Botox or Dysport to soften fine lines and refresh your natural glow. It’s the perfect way to erase the stress and embrace a more confident, luminous you!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to not one, but two luxurious dermaplaning and peel sessions from Aesthetics in the Square. This dynamic duo is designed to gently exfoliate, smooth, and brighten your skin, revealing a fresh, radiant complexion. Whether you space them out or share the glow with a friend, your skin is about to reach its full potential!
Starting bid
Let your windows make a statement! This $500 gift certificate to Blinds & Drapes Etc. is your ticket to transforming any space with style and elegance.
Starting bid
A decadent journey for your taste buds — this beautifully curated gift basket features a bottle of wine, Lindt chocolates, pecan toffee, apricot icewine jam, dark icewine chocolate, lemon delights, chocolate-dipped Biscoff, rich salmon paté, artisan crackers, cheese, smoked salmon, and Belgian butter waffle crisps. A true celebration of sweet and savoury sophistication!
