Belles with Balls NL - Big Chill Silent Auction

Give your pup the ultimate tail-wagging adventure with the Bark & Recreation package — a full day of fun, food, and furry bliss!



Your dog will enjoy a full day of doggy daycare at RePUPlic Pets, packed with playtime, socializing, and plenty of tail wags. Keep the energy high with a premium 22-lb bag of SquarePet VFS PowerHound Red Meat Dry Dog Food, specially crafted for high-energy canines. For an extra treat, we’ve included Nutrience Subzero Chicken Liver & Duck Treats (70g) and a variety of assorted sample treats to spoil your pup from Critters n' Things.



But that’s not all — this bundle is packed with pawsome extras from Jack of All Tails. A pair of crunchy Duck Feet treats, a fun Rubber Lollipop Squeak Toy, an adorable Bow Tie for stylish struts, a Clicker Trainer to sharpen those commands, a roll of Vet Tape for those just-in-case moments, a set of playful Dog Stickers, and Scentsy Paw Print Wax Samples to keep your home smelling fresh and fur-bulous!



It’s the paw-fect way to pamper the goodest boy or girl — because they deserve nothing but the best in bark and recreation!